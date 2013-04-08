揭开整形面纱 World of Plastic Surgery
2007年11月4日，上海，一名女子在整形医院接受双眼皮手术。这是目前中国最普遍的整容手术之一。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
2007年11月4日，上海，整形医师为准备做双眼皮的顾客展示术后效果。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
2010年2月4日，上海，一名21岁的女子向整形医师咨询，准备将自己整成好莱坞女星杰西卡·阿尔芭(Jessica Alba)的摸样。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
2006年7月27日，北京，医生准备为一名患者实施面部轮廓整形手术。 REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
2007年6月27日，伊朗德黑兰，一名女子(左)向医师咨询隆鼻手术。据英国《每日邮报》报导，伊朗人的隆鼻手术数量是美国的7倍，每年有高达20万名伊朗人动刀隆鼻。REUTERS/Caren Firouz
2006年6月6日，巴基斯坦伊斯兰堡，一名女子展示隆鼻步骤的照片。 REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
2012年2月29日，匈牙利布达佩斯，一名居住在英国的女子准备在匈牙利接受吸脂手术。匈牙利以医疗服务完善和价格低廉著称，是世界上热门的医疗旅游胜地之一，许多外国人利用假期时间赴匈牙利进行诸如整形手术等医疗服务。 REUTmore
2013年3月30日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，一名英国男子接受植发手术。2012年共有27万外国游客到土耳其接受整容手术。REUTERS/Murad Sezer
植发手术。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
2011年12月21日，法国尼斯，医生从一名患者体内摘除的不符合标准的硅胶乳房假体。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
2007年10月22日，美国新泽西州什鲁斯伯里，整形医师准备为一名患者实施腹部整形手术。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2009年11月20日，委内瑞拉首都加拉加斯，一名女子接受体型治疗以减少脂肪。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
2003年7月28日，马来西亚槟城，荷兰女子科丽娜·利乌恩(Corina van Leeuwen)接受隆胸手术。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
荷兰女子科丽娜·利乌恩展示手术后的胸部。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
2006年9月8日，哥伦比亚波哥大，一名女子在做了抽脂手术后，接受按摩和激光疗法。REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A2010年11月26日，匈牙利首都布达佩斯，一名选手在后台弄发型，准备参加“整容小姐”选美大赛。 REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
