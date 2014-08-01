版本:
世界石油帝国排行榜 World Top Oil Producers

根据美国中央情报局出版的《世界概况》(CIA World Factbook)最新统计数据，沙特阿拉伯是世界最大产油国，原油日产量达到1173万桶。REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

根据美国中央情报局出版的《世界概况》(CIA World Factbook)最新统计数据，沙特阿拉伯是世界最大产油国，原油日产量达到1173万桶。REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
根据美国中央情报局出版的《世界概况》(CIA World Factbook)最新统计数据，沙特阿拉伯是世界最大产油国，原油日产量达到1173万桶。REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
美国排名第二，原油日产量达到1111万桶。REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

美国排名第二，原油日产量达到1111万桶。REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
美国排名第二，原油日产量达到1111万桶。REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
俄罗斯位列第三，每日产出1044万桶原油。REUTERS/Jessica Bachman

俄罗斯位列第三，每日产出1044万桶原油。REUTERS/Jessica Bachman

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
俄罗斯位列第三，每日产出1044万桶原油。REUTERS/Jessica Bachman
第四名：中国，原油日产量达到419.7万桶。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

第四名：中国，原油日产量达到419.7万桶。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
第四名：中国，原油日产量达到419.7万桶。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
第五名：加拿大，原油日产量达到385.6万桶。REUTERS/Todd Korol

第五名：加拿大，原油日产量达到385.6万桶。REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
第五名：加拿大，原油日产量达到385.6万桶。REUTERS/Todd Korol
第六名：伊朗，每日产出359.4万桶原油。 REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

第六名：伊朗，每日产出359.4万桶原油。 REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
第六名：伊朗，每日产出359.4万桶原油。 REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
第七名：阿拉伯联合酋长国，原油日产量为321.3万桶。 REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

第七名：阿拉伯联合酋长国，原油日产量为321.3万桶。 REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
第七名：阿拉伯联合酋长国，原油日产量为321.3万桶。 REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh
第八名：伊拉克，原油日产量为297.9万桶。 REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

第八名：伊拉克，原油日产量为297.9万桶。 REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
第八名：伊拉克，原油日产量为297.9万桶。 REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
第9名：墨西哥，每日产出293.6万桶原油。 REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

第9名：墨西哥，每日产出293.6万桶原油。 REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
第9名：墨西哥，每日产出293.6万桶原油。 REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
第十名：科威特，原油日产出量达到279.7万桶。REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

第十名：科威特，原油日产出量达到279.7万桶。REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
第十名：科威特，原油日产出量达到279.7万桶。REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
