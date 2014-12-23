产油大国排行榜
根据美国中央情报局发布的世界各地区概况报告显示，沙特阿拉伯是世界上最大的石油生产国，原油日产量达1,173万桶。 REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
美国以1,111万桶的原油日产量位列世界第二。 REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
第三名：俄罗斯，原油日产量为1,044万桶。 REUTERS/Jessica Bachman
第四名：中国，原油日产量达419.7万桶。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
第五名：加拿大，原油日产量达385.6万桶。 REUTERS/Todd Korol
第六名：伊朗，原油日产量达359.4万桶。 REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
第七名：阿联酋，原油日产量达321.3万桶。 REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh
第八名：伊拉克，原油日产量达297.9万桶。 REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
第九名：墨西哥，原油日产量达293.6万桶。 REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
第十名：科威特，原油日产量达279.7万桶。 REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
