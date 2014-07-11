版本:
世界上最年轻的国家 World Youngest Countries

根据世界银行的指数报告，尼日利亚是世界上最年轻国家，14岁及以下的年轻人占国家人口的50%。REUTERS/Joe Penney

安哥拉，年轻人的比例达48%。 REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

乌干达，年轻人的比例也为48%。REUTERS/Euan Denholm

非洲中部国家乍得，年轻人比例为48%。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

西非国家马里，年轻人占国家人口的47%。REUTERS/Joe Penney

阿富汗，年轻人比例为47%。REUTERS/ Parwiz

赞比亚，年轻人占国家人口47%。REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

索马里，年轻人的比例为47%。REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

冈比亚，年轻人占的比例为46%。西非国家冈比亚，陆上被塞内加尔环绕，是非洲大陆最小的国家。REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

East Timor - 46%. An East Timorese girl collects paddy seedlings for planting in Manatutu district on the outskirt of Dili April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lirio Da Fonseca

