世界上最年轻的国家 World Youngest Countries
根据世界银行的指数报告，尼日利亚是世界上最年轻国家，14岁及以下的年轻人占国家人口的50%。REUTERS/Joe Penney
安哥拉，年轻人的比例达48%。 REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
乌干达，年轻人的比例也为48%。REUTERS/Euan Denholm
非洲中部国家乍得，年轻人比例为48%。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
西非国家马里，年轻人占国家人口的47%。REUTERS/Joe Penney
阿富汗，年轻人比例为47%。REUTERS/ Parwiz
赞比亚，年轻人占国家人口47%。REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
索马里，年轻人的比例为47%。REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
冈比亚，年轻人占的比例为46%。西非国家冈比亚，陆上被塞内加尔环绕，是非洲大陆最小的国家。REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
East Timor - 46%. An East Timorese girl collects paddy seedlings for planting in Manatutu district on the outsmore
