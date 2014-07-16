世界上最年轻的国家 World Youngest Countries 2014
根据世界银行的指数报告，尼日尔是世界上最年轻国家，人口结构非常年轻，14岁及以下的年轻人占总人口的的50%。REUTERS/Joe Penney
位于非洲西南部的安哥拉，年轻人的比例达48%。REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
被称为“非洲明珠”的乌干达，年轻人的比例也为48%。REUTERS/Euan Denholm
非洲中部国家乍得，48%的人口不满15岁。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
西非国家马里，年轻人占总人口的47%。REUTERS/Joe Penney
阿富汗，年轻人比例为47%。REUTERS/ Parwiz
赞比亚，14岁及以下的年轻人比例为47%。REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
索马里，年轻人的比例为47%。REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
西非国家冈比亚，年轻人占总人口46%。冈比亚，陆上被塞内加尔环绕，是非洲大陆最小的国家。REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
位于努沙登加拉群岛东端的岛国东帝汶，46%的人不满15岁。REUTERS/Lirio Da Fonseca
