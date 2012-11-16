世界上最大的核电站 World's largest nuclear plant
东京电力公司近日表示，公司名下在去年福岛核危机之后关闭的全球最大核电站柏崎刈羽核电站(Kashiwazaki Kariwa)不会很快恢复运行。(摄于2012年11月12日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
东京电力公司柏崎刈羽核电站驻站副经理新井四郎表示，用于保护这个装机容量8212兆瓦时电站七个反应堆不会受到海啸侵害的防护墙不会在2013年6月之前完工，“目前讨论反应堆何时重启还为时过早。”(海啸防护墙建设现场。) REmore
柏崎刈羽核电站位于新潟县柏崎市刈羽村，共有7台机组，是世界上发电能力最大的核电站。(一名工人在6号反应堆处进行全身扫描。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在6号反应堆，一名工作人员进入強混凝土包封容器。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
強混凝土包封容器附近的辐射量。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名工作人员在废燃料池附近工作。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
主蒸汽隔离阀。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
6号反应堆的顶层。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名工人站在新建的、用来冷却反应堆的淡水储存池前面。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名工作人员查看个人辐射量。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
架子上放置着工作人员的头盔与鞋子。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名工作人员经过一个卡通警示牌。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一块牌子上写着“周边监视区域”。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名游客站在观景厅参观柏崎刈羽核电站。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
柏崎刈羽核电站。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
柏崎刈羽核电站夜景。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
下一个
塔图姆当选“最性感先生” Sexiest men alive
(Reuters) -《人物》杂志评出“在世最性感男人”榜单，《魔力麦克》中倾情出演的男影星钱宁·塔图姆荣登榜首。
本周中国区精选(11月9日-16日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦11月9日至16日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
中共中央政治局常委亮相 New Politburo Standing Committee
(Reuters) -中共新一届领导核心--中央政治局常委正式亮相，习近平当选第十八届中共中央总书记和军委主席。
24小时时事新闻(11月16日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.