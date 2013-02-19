第56届荷赛摄影奖照片鉴赏 WPP 2013
第56届世界新闻摄影比赛(WPP)“荷赛奖”在荷兰阿姆斯特丹揭晓。年度图片奖和突发新闻类单幅一等奖授予一张在以色列导弹袭击中丧生的巴勒斯坦儿童葬礼的照片。WPP/瑞典摄影师Paul Hansen
突发新闻类单幅二等奖：审讯。WPP/土耳其摄影师Emin zmen。叙利亚阿勒颇，两名涉嫌向政府告密者被反对派组织在夜晚抓获，并经历了整晚的严刑拷打。
突发新闻类组照二等奖：死亡之战。WPP/意大利摄影师Fabio Bucciarelli。叙利亚阿勒颇，一名反对派武装士兵在与政府军的冲突中作战。
一般新闻类单幅一等奖：阿依达。WPP/阿根廷摄影师Rodrigo Abd。2012年3月10日，叙利亚伊德利卜，在政府军轰炸其房屋时，一位受重伤的名为“阿依达”的妇女痛哭。
一般新闻类组照二等奖：海啸后的日本。WPP/Getty澳大利亚摄影师Daniel Berehulak。2012年3月7日，日本陆前高田市，在2011年日本海啸中被连根拔起的松树散落在海滩上。
体育动作类单幅一等奖：冲过终点的喜悦。WPP/马来西亚摄影师Wei Seng Chen。2012年2月12日。印尼苏门答腊省巴都桑卡尔举行奔牛赛跑，一名选手在比赛结束后露出喜悦表情。参赛者双脚踩在两头牛身上套的挽具里，两more
体育动作类组照二等奖：点金术。WPP/EPA俄罗斯摄影师。摄于2012年伦敦奥运会击剑比赛
体育特写类组照一等奖：女子篮球。WPP/丹麦摄影师Jan Grarup。摄于索马里
当代热点类单幅一等奖：妇女阅读。WPP/美国摄影师Micah Albert。2012年4月3日，肯尼亚内罗毕，一名拾荒女子阅读她捡到的一本书。
当代热点类组照一等奖：反映越南同性恋情侣的照片《粉红选择》。WPP/越南摄影师Maika Elan。
日常生活类单幅二等奖：夏季假日的清晨。WPP/丹麦摄影师Søren Bidstrup。摄于意大利
日常生活类组照一等奖：Mirella。WPP/意大利摄影师Fausto Podavini。2012年1月8日，意大利罗马。71岁的Mirella在最近6年照料身患老年痴呆症的丈夫。
观察肖像类单幅三等奖：Kayla。WPP/Redux波兰摄影师Ilona Szwarc。美国波士顿，Kayla非常喜欢她手里抱着的这个洋娃娃，因为它的长相和姿态和Kayla非常相似。这种通过定制方式制作的洋娃娃非常受到美more
观察肖像类组照三等奖：马丁。WPP/荷兰摄影师Ananda van der Pluijm。2011年2月15日，荷兰蒂尔堡，18岁的马丁与父亲生活了10年并在青年收容所待过一段时间后，于两年前与母亲同住。
表演肖像类组照一等奖：怜悯之人。WPP/比利时摄影师Stephan Vanfleteren。摄于几内亚。
自然类单幅一等奖：南鹤鸵。WPP/德国摄影师Christian Ziegler。2012年11月16日，澳大利亚黑山路附近，濒临灭绝的南鹤鸵食用蓝框档树的果实。鹤鸵是澳大利亚北部热带雨林地区的重要物种之一，因为它们能够将more
自然类组照一等奖：帝企鹅。WPP/《国家地理》加拿大摄影师Paul Nicklen。摄于罗斯海。
