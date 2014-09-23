WTA最新排名 李娜退役仍进前五
2014年9月22日，WTA公布最新一期世界女单排名，尽管已宣布因伤退役结束职业生涯，但李娜仍然上升一位至第五名。 REUTERS/Brandon Malone
9月21日，32岁的“中国金花”李娜在北京召开新闻发布会，正式宣布退役。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
在 WTA最新一期世界排名中，小威凭借在美网的完美发挥继续稳坐头把交椅。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
西莫娜·哈勒普位列第二。 REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
第三名：科维托娃。 REUTERS/Adam Hunger
第四名：莎拉波娃。 REUTERS/USA Today Sports
WTA排名第五并不是李娜最高排名，在2014年2月份的排名李娜高居世界第二。 REUTERS/Brandon Malone
第六名：卡罗琳·沃兹尼亚奇。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
近期发挥出色的丹麦甜心沃兹尼亚奇升至第七。 REUTERS/USA Today Sports
第八名：安赫利奎·克柏。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
第九名：布沙尔。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
虽然刚刚在东京摘得桂冠，但塞尔维亚球手伊万科维奇仍然排名世界第十。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
