Xbox One巅峰对决PS4 Xbox One Versus PS4
People attend the PlayStation 4 launch event in New York, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Visitors take pictures of Sony Corp's PlayStation 4 new game console at the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba, east of more
A controller of a Playstation 4 is pictured at the Sony exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2013 fair in Colomore
People attend the PlayStation 4 launch event in New York, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Irish video game developer David Perry speaks during the unveiling of the Playstation 4 launch event in New Yomore
Xbox One (C) with the Kinect motions sensor (L) and the controller is pictured during a press event unveiling more
The Xbox One is pictured at the Microsoft Games exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2013 fair in Cologne Augumore
The back of the Xbox One showing its connections is pictured during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbmore
Xbox One hardware is seen during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbox in Redmond, Washington May 21, 2more
The Xbox One controller is pictured during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbox in Redmond, Washingtonmore
The "B" button on the Xbox One controller is show during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbox in Redmomore
MICROSOFT-XBOX/CONSOLES C MICROSOFT-XBOX/CONSOLES - Charts the sales of the previous generation consoles as Mimore
下一个
比特币突破1170美元 Bitcoin on the Rise
(Reuters) - 继27日比特币价格突破1000美元关口之后，28日已达1170美元，其价格迫近1盎司黄金。
路透11月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者11月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
生育新方式：水中分娩 Born in water
(Reuters) -
本周中国区精选(11月22日-29日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦11月22日至11月29日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.