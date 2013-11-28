版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 28日 星期四 11:27 BJT

Xbox One巅峰对决PS4 Xbox One Versus PS4

People attend the PlayStation 4 launch event in New York, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 11月 28日 星期四
Visitors take pictures of Sony Corp's PlayStation 4 new game console at the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba, east of Tokyo, September 19, 2013. Sony Corp expects its PlayStation 4 game console to become profitable in much less time than the four years it took the PS3, the head of Sony's game unit said on Thursday. A total of 352 companies and organisations are exhibiting at the Tokyo Game Show, which will be held until September 22. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2013年 11月 28日 星期四
A controller of a Playstation 4 is pictured at the Sony exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2013 fair in Cologne August 21, 2013. Sony has had more than one million preorders worldwide for its new PlayStation 4 console, the head of its SCE computer entertainment division said on Tuesday. Sony has priced the PlayStation 4, its first new console in seven years, $100 lower than the new Xbox One by Microsoft at $399. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 22 to August 25. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

2013年 11月 28日 星期四
People attend the PlayStation 4 launch event in New York, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 11月 28日 星期四
Irish video game developer David Perry speaks during the unveiling of the Playstation 4 launch event in New York, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 11月 28日 星期四
Xbox One (C) with the Kinect motions sensor (L) and the controller is pictured during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbox in Redmond, Washington May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

2013年 11月 28日 星期四
The Xbox One is pictured at the Microsoft Games exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2013 fair in Cologne August 21, 2013. Microsoft Corp has said it will start selling its latest console Xbox One, its first new gaming console in eight years, at some point in November, intensifying competition ahead of the year-end holidays and gift-giving season. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 22 to August 25. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

2013年 11月 28日 星期四
The back of the Xbox One showing its connections is pictured during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbox in Redmond, Washington May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

2013年 11月 28日 星期四
Xbox One hardware is seen during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbox in Redmond, Washington May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

2013年 11月 28日 星期四
The Xbox One controller is pictured during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbox in Redmond, Washington May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

2013年 11月 28日 星期四
The "B" button on the Xbox One controller is show during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbox in Redmond, Washington May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

2013年 11月 28日 星期四
MICROSOFT-XBOX/CONSOLES C MICROSOFT-XBOX/CONSOLES - Charts the sales of the previous generation consoles as Microsoft releases its new XBox One console on Friday. Includes first month sales or estimate sales for the Wii-U, PS4 and XBox One. (SIN03)

2013年 11月 28日 星期四
