Xbox One巅峰对决PS4 Xbox One Versus PS4

A controller of a Playstation 4 is pictured at the Sony exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2013 fair in Cologne August 21, 2013. Sony has had more than one million preorders worldwide for its new PlayStation 4 console, the head of its SCE computer entertainment division said on Tuesday. Sony has priced the PlayStation 4, its first new console in seven years, $100 lower than the new Xbox One by Microsoft at $399. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 22 to August 25. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

