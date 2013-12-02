微软Xbox One对决索尼PS4
继索尼PlayStation 4于11月15日公开发售之后，微软Xbox One也于11月22日上架。(2013年2月20日，在美国纽约举办的PlayStation 4的发布会。)REUTERS/Brendan McDemore
索尼称PlayStation 4在北美市场上市不到24小时销量即达到100万台，而随后发售的微软Xbox One与其不分伯仲。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
索尼Play Station 4体态轻盈，呈现蓝、黑、白三色，仅有9磅重(约4.08千克)。(2013年9月19日，日本东京举办的电玩展上展出的索尼公司新生产的PlayStation 4游戏机。) REUTERS/Yuymore
微软Xbox One希望通过互动式的娱乐功能和媒介应用软件，不仅能吸引游戏玩家，还能吸引电视迷和音乐爱好者等更广泛的消费群体。(2013年5月21日，美国华盛顿召开的微软Xbox One的新闻发布会上,展示的Kinectmore
图表显示在微软发布最新XBox One游戏机后，其上一代游戏机的销售情况以及Wii-U、PS4以及XBox One首月的估算销售量。 REUTERS/GRAPH
