“习奥会”拉开帷幕 Xi jinping and Obama
当地时间6月7日，中国国家主席习近平同美国总统奥巴马在美国加利福尼亚州安纳伯格庄园开始举行中美元首会晤，就中美关系及共同关心的重大国际和地区问题广泛深入交换意见。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
习近平抵达时，奥巴马在门口迎接，两国元首互致问候。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
这是两国政府换届后中美元首首次会晤。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
此次双方选定加州私人庄园进行会晤，远离华盛顿，抛开外交礼节上的繁文缛节。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
这种“不系领带”的会面形式，是中美建交34年以来的首次尝试。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
习近平表示，同奥巴马总统举行会晤，主要目的就是为中美关系发展规划蓝图，开展“跨越太平洋的合作”。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
习近平指出，当前，中美关系又站在一个新的历史起点上。从各自国家经济发展到促进全球经济稳定复苏，从处理国际和地区热点问题到应对各种全球性挑战，两国都拥有重要的利益汇合点，都需要加强交流合作。REUTERS/Kevin Lamore
奥巴马与习近平会谈。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
习近平与奥巴马合影。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
习近平与奥巴马行走在安纳伯格庄园内。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
下一个
世界运动员吸金榜 High-paidest Athletes
(Reuters) -权威财经媒体《福布斯》公布了最新一期全球运动员收入榜，过去一年的收入高达7,810万美元的高尔夫球巨星老虎伍兹重夺榜首位置。
本周中国区精选(5月31日-6月7日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦5月31日至6月7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
普京夫妇宣布离婚 Putin & Lyudmila split
(Reuters) - 俄罗斯总统普京和妻子柳德米拉周四称，两人长达30年的婚姻已结束，这证实了长期以来外界对两人已分开的猜测。
24小时时事新闻(6月7日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".