中国国家主席习近平首次出访 Xi jinping 2013
中国国家主席习近平3月22日抵达莫斯科对俄罗斯进行访问，随后前往非洲三国并出席金砖国家峰会。这是习近平当选中国国家主席以来的首次出外访问。(3月22日，习近平抵达俄罗斯。) REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
习近平抵达莫斯科，开始对俄罗斯进行访问，向美国和欧洲发出中俄盟友关系重要性的信号。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
习近平的夫人彭丽媛陪同访问。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
习近平在莫斯科的伏努科沃机场参加欢迎仪式。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
习近平在克里姆林宫同俄罗斯总统普京举行会谈。确保跨境交通基础设施建设有序开展，加强中国货物经由俄罗斯铁路和远东地区港口过境运输合作。 REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
习近平与普京出席两国合作文件的签字仪式。REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
习近平和普京共同出席俄罗斯“中国旅游年”开幕式。 REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
习近平向俄罗斯无名烈士墓敬献花圈。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
3月24日，习近平与夫人彭丽媛乘专机抵达达累斯萨拉姆尼雷尔国际机场，开始对坦桑尼亚进行国事访问。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
习近平与夫人彭丽媛挥手致意。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
坦桑尼亚总统基奎特和夫人到机场迎接习近平和夫人彭丽媛。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
坦桑尼亚女子在机场欢迎来访的习近平。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
彭丽媛与坦桑尼亚总统基奎特的夫人Salma Kikwete出席欢迎仪式。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
习近平参加欢迎仪式。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
习近平在达累斯萨拉姆同坦桑尼亚总统基奎特举行会谈。会谈后，两国元首共同出席了两国贸易、金融投资、基础设施建设、文化等领域多个合作文件签字仪式。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
