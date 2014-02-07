习近平出席索契冬奥 Xi Jinping in Sochi
中国国家主席习近平于2月6日抵达索契，与俄罗斯总统普京会面，并将出席索契冬奥会开幕式。 REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
这是中国领导人首次出席在境外举行的大型国际体育赛事开幕式。REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
习近平与普京举行双方会谈。REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
习近平和普京共同与正在参加叙利亚化学武器海运联合护航的中俄军舰舰长视频通话，向两舰全体官兵致以节日问候和良好祝愿。REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
习近平出席国际奥委会主席巴赫为与会贵宾举行的欢迎宴会。 REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
习近平与国际奥委会主席巴赫在宴会开始前握手。 REUTERS/Andrej Isakovic/Pool
习近平与国际奥委会主席巴赫。 REUTERS/Andrej Isakovic/Pool
习近平与国际奥委会主席巴赫微笑。REUTERS/Andrej Isakovic/Pool
