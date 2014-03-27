习近平访法签大单 Xi Visits France
2014年3月25日，中国国家主席习近平抵达里昂，开始对法国进行为期三天的国事访问。 REUTERS/Robert Pratta
这是习近平此次欧洲之行的第二站，也是其上任以来的首次访法之旅。(近平携夫人彭丽媛步下飞机。) REUTERS/Robert Pratta
法国外交部长洛朗·法比尤斯到机场迎，并将全程陪同访问。 REUTERS/Robert Pratta
习近平在法国外长法比尤斯的陪同下出席里昂市政府在市政厅举办的接风晚宴。 REUTERS/Laurent Cipriani/Pool
3月26日，习近平与夫人彭丽媛在里昂梅里埃生物研究中心参观。 REUTERS/Robert Pratta
习近平与里昂梅里埃生物研究中心的技术人员会面。 REUTERS/Robert Pratta
习近平此访正值中法建交50周年和建立全面战略伙伴关系10周年。(习近平在梅里埃生物研究中心发表讲话。) REUTERS/Robert Pratta
3月26日，习近平和夫人彭丽媛在法国外长法比尤斯、里昂市长科隆陪同下，参观了里昂中法大学旧址，并为中国-里昂关系促进中心、里昂中法大学历史博物馆揭牌。 REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool
习近平在里昂中法学院的签字簿上留言。 REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool
3月26日，习近平在巴黎参观戴高乐基金会并发表讲话。 REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
3月26日下午，法国总统奥朗德在巴黎荣军院广场举行盛大仪式，欢迎中国国家主席习近平。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
在巴黎荣军院广场举行阅兵欢迎仪式，这是法国元首对外国元首的最高礼遇。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
奥朗德与彭丽媛握手致意。 REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
习近平与奥朗德在爱丽舍宫举行双边会谈。两国元首回顾中法建交50年的成就经验，规划未来两国关系发展，达成重要共识，决定站在新的历史起点上，开创紧密持久的中法全面战略伙伴关系新时代。 REUTERS/Christophe Emore
习近平与奥朗德共同会见记者。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
两国元首共同见证双边合作文件的签署，涉及经贸、核能、航空航天、工业、汽车、能源、金融、农业、可持续发展、科技、质检等多个领域。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
3月26日晚，奥朗德在爱丽舍宫设国宴欢迎到访的习近平夫妇。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
奥朗德向彭丽媛敬酒。 REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
下一个
24小时时事新闻(3月28日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
最危险城市榜 Most risky cities
(Reuters) -
美国第一夫人率“娘子军”访华 Michelle visits China
(Reuters) - 美国第一夫人米歇尔带着两个女儿和母亲访华，访问北京、西安、成都三地，尽显亲民风范。
24小时时事新闻(3月27日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.