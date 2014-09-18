中印领导人举行“散步外交”Xi Visits India
2014年9月17日，中国国家主席习近平抵达印度古吉拉特邦首府艾哈迈达巴德，开始对印度为期三天的国事访问行程。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
印度总理莫迪在下榻酒店迎接习近平和夫人彭丽媛。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
近平访印的第一站选择莫迪的家乡古吉拉特邦，而当天是也是莫迪64岁生日。REUTERS/Amit Dave
莫迪陪同习近平游览萨巴尔马蒂河畔的圣雄甘地修行地。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
在习近平和莫迪共同见证下，双方签署了关于设立输变电设备产业园区，中国广东省和古吉拉特邦、广州市和艾哈迈达巴德市结为友好省邦、友好城市的协议。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
莫迪与习近平在萨巴马蒂河滨散步，观赏民俗表演并在河滨帐篷里享用晚餐。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
习近平在晚宴结束后启程前往新德里，18日将与莫迪举行会谈。 REUTERS/Amit Dave
莫迪希望与中国加强经济联系，吸引更多中国资金到印度投资，从而缩小对华贸易赤字。(彭丽媛观看艺术表演。) REUTERS/Amit Dave
在习近平访印之前，有印度媒体报导称，中印在有争议边境发生新对峙。 REUTERS/RNGS Reuters
中国外交部发言人洪磊表示，边界问题没有影响中印关系的发展。(2009年11月11日，中印边界布姆拉，中国和印度军事长官召开会议的会议室。) REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
下一个
24小时时事新闻(9月19日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
习近平访问斯里兰卡 Xi Visits SRILANKA
中国国家主席习近平16日抵达科伦坡，开始对斯里兰卡进行国事访问，斯里兰卡总统在机场举行了盛大欢迎仪式。
24小时时事新闻(9月18日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
Burberry春夏秀场--童话漫步
英伦品牌Burberry大秀是2015年伦敦春夏时装周最受期待的时装秀之一，Burberry本季女装主题为“飞鸟与蜜蜂”，展现烂漫花朵与瑰丽昆虫谱奏出大自然美妙的韵律。
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.