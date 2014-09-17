习近平访问斯里兰卡 Xi Visits SRILANKA
2014年9月16日，中国国家主席习近平和夫人乘专机抵达科伦坡班达拉奈克国际机场，开始对斯里兰卡进行国事访问。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
这也是中国国家元首时隔28年后再次访问斯里兰卡。REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
习近平携夫人彭丽媛与拉贾帕克萨总统夫妇合影。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
斯里兰卡总统拉贾帕克萨在机场为习近平举行盛大欢迎仪式。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
习近平在拉贾帕克萨陪同下检阅三军仪仗队。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
两国元首登上检阅台，军乐队奏中斯两国国歌，鸣礼炮21响。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
习近平与拉贾帕克萨在亲切友好气氛中举行会谈，高度评价中斯友谊，共同规划两国合作，宣布启动中斯自由贸易谈判，推动中斯战略合作伙伴关系深入发展。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
会谈后，在两国元首见证下，双方签署《中斯关于深化战略合作伙伴关系的行动计划》以及经贸、基础设施建设、海洋科研、文化、教育等领域合作协议。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
习近平和拉贾帕克萨共同为斯里兰卡中国文化中心和2014年科伦坡书展中国主宾国活动揭牌。习近平向拉贾帕克萨赠送中国文化典籍，拉贾帕克萨向习近平赠送郑和碑拓片和斯中关系画册。 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatmore
