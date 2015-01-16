小米Note发布 挑战苹果iPhone 6 Plus
2014年1月15日，全球第三大智能手机厂商--小米科技发布其最新旗舰产品小米Note。(小米公司创始人、首席执行官雷军主持发布会。)REUTERS/Jason Lee
小米员工和用户出席新品发布会。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
小米Note以苹果iPhone 6 Plus为座标，在外型和性能上发起正面挑战，而价格上仍坚持其价廉物美的传统，售价仅为iPhone 6 Plus的三分之一略多。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
小米Note16G版和64G版分别售价2,299元人民币和2,799元；苹果iPhone 6 Plus的16G版和64G版官方售价分别为6,088元和6,888元。(摄于2014年9月19日，日本东京一家苹果商店。) Rmore
小米Note比iPhone 6 Plus更薄更轻，外型稍窄稍短，屏幕达5.7英寸，略超iPhone 6 Plus的5.5英寸。REUTERS/Jason Lee
小米Note厚度为6.95毫米、为铝合金边框和前后双曲面玻璃，比iPhone 6 Plus薄0.15毫米、窄0.2毫米、短3毫米、轻11克。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
小米Note使用2.5GHz高通骁龙801处理器和3GB内存，支持移动4G和联通4G的双卡双待双4G。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
小米Note的5.7英寸夏普/JDI全高清视网膜屏幕，色彩饱和度高达95%，而iPhone 6 Plus为72%。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
小米Note顶配版搭载国内首发的目前最为强大的八核64位高通骁龙810处理器；配备Adreno 430图形处理器，比上代性能提升80%，功耗降低30%；配备4GB LPDDR4内存，速度提高70%；64GB高速闪存，可使more
雷军重申小米公司的愿景：在5至10年内成为全球最大的智能手机厂商。目前韩国三星电子和苹果为全球前两大智能手机厂商。(20149月19日，澳大利亚悉尼，一名摄影师拍摄苹果iPhone 6 Plus。) REUTERS/more
下一个
曼谷废弃商场成鱼塘
泰国曼谷一家废弃的商场积水成塘，成为蚊虫滋生地，当地居民为控制蚊灾大量养鱼，昔日繁华商场如今变成鱼类家园。
未来的汽车
波士顿咨询公司称，到2035年全自动驾驶汽车可能占全球汽车销量近10%。在近日消费电子展上，奔驰、奥迪和宝马均展示自动驾驶概念车型。
法国部署万名军人街头执勤
法国政府周二宣布，在全国范围增加部署总计近1.5万名军警，强化安保水平，应对仍处于高危态势的恐怖主义威胁。
寰宇搜奇(1)
世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.