习近平访韩 Xi Jinping Visits SKorea
2014年7月3日，中国国家主席习近平偕夫人彭丽媛对韩国进行为期两天的访问，这是中国国家主席首次在就任后未访问朝鲜先访问韩国。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
习近平与夫人彭丽媛挥手致意。这是习近平就任国家主席后首次专程访问一个国家。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
韩国外交部长尹炳世等韩方高级官员在飞机舷梯旁迎接习近平和夫人彭丽媛。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
韩方礼兵沿着红地毯两侧列队，向习近平行注目礼。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
习近平离开机场前挥手。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
韩国总统朴槿惠在青瓦台总统府举行隆重仪式，欢迎习近平对韩国进行国事访问。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
习近平亲切地向当地欢迎儿童挥手致意。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
习近平在官方欢迎仪式上挥手。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
习近平在首尔同韩国总统朴槿惠举行会谈。两国元首积极评价中韩合作，规划新形势下两国合作，达成许多新共识。 REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool
习近平表示，中韩互为重要近邻，是好伙伴、好朋友。中韩关系正处在大发展的新起点上。双方应共享发展机遇，共同应对挑战，全面深化合作，使两国成为实现共同发展的伙伴、致力地区和平的伙伴、携手振兴亚洲的伙伴、促进世界繁荣的伙伴。 more
习近平与朴槿惠还共同会见记者。习近平指出，新形势赋予中韩关系新的发展机遇，中韩不仅要共同发展，而且要携手应对全球性挑战、维护地区乃至世界和平稳定。 REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
朴槿惠表示，相信习近平主席这次访问必将有力推动韩中战略合作伙伴关系发展，成为两国关系史上新的里程碑。REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool
习近平与朴槿惠握手。 REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool
习近平在首脑会谈开始前签到。REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool
习近平夫妇与朴槿惠合影。 REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool
习近平与韩国国会议长郑义和(Chung Ui Hwa)握手。 REUTERS/Ahn Yung-joon/Pool
中韩两国签署合作文件。C REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool
奥巴马成二战以来最糟糕总统 Worst America President
美国昆尼皮亚克大学民调研究所近日发布一项民调结果，现任总统奥巴马以33%的得票率被评为第二次世界大战以来美国“最糟糕的总统”。罗纳德·里根以35%的得票率拔得头筹，成为“二战以来最佳总统”。
24小时时事新闻(7月4日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
网瘾少年的军事化“救赎”Curing China's Internet Addicts
越来越多的中国青少年沉溺于网络世界，每天花费数小时用于在线游戏。担心的父母们寻求“网瘾训练营”的帮助，试图帮助孩子戒除网瘾。
香港警方驱离中环示威者 Hong Democracy
香港七一大游行过后，以学生团体为主的民众在中环静坐示威，数百名警察周三凌晨开始在中环驱离示威者。
