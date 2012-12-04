雅虎年度热门搜索词汇排行榜 Yahoo Search
雅虎近日公布2012年度热门搜索词汇排行榜，在重大新闻和流行文化主导在线搜索的今天，美国大选成为被搜索次数最多的词汇。“选举”一词在媒体曝光度和在线社交平台的交流话题中搜索率均遥遥领先。 REUTERS/Mike Segmore
苹果iPhone 5紧随其后位列第二。同时iPhone 5也是被搜索最多的移动设备，接下来分别是iPad 3、iPad mini、三星Galaxy S III和Kindle Fire。 REUTERS/Lucas Jacmore
真人秀明星·卡戴珊(Kim Kardashian)成为雅虎最热门的搜索人物，在十大热门搜索词汇中位列第三。雅虎网络趋势分析师Vera Chan表示，卡戴珊的“声名狼藉使她成为最热门人物”，这指的是她与前夫亨弗里斯的离婚闹more
第四名：《体育画报》封面模特凯特·阿普顿(Kate Upton)。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
第五名：英国王妃凯特·米德尔顿(Kate Middleton)。 REUTERS/Stephen Morrison/Pool
第六名：已故美国流行音乐天后惠特尼·休斯顿(Whitney Houston)。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
第七名：奥运会。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
“政治民调”在雅虎十大搜索词汇排行榜中位列第八。 REUTERS/Chris Keane
第九名：“问题女孩”林赛·罗韩(Lindsay Lohan)。 REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool
第十名：拉丁天后珍妮弗·洛佩兹(Jennifer Lopez)。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
24小时时事新闻(12月4日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
《福布斯》音乐人吸金榜 Highest-paid musicians
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》近期公布2012年度音乐人吸金榜，美国说唱教父Dr. Dre以1.1亿美元的年收入成为收入最高的音乐名人。
洛杉矶车展 LA Auto Show 2012
(Reuters) -北美四大车展之一的洛杉矶车展11月28日开幕，近50款新车型在展会期间首发，近年广受关注的清洁能源汽车占一半以上。
路透11月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Nov 2012(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者11月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
