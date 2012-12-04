版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 11:34 BJT

雅虎年度热门搜索词汇排行榜 Yahoo Search

雅虎近日公布2012年度热门搜索词汇排行榜，在重大新闻和流行文化主导在线搜索的今天，美国大选成为被搜索次数最多的词汇。“选举”一词在媒体曝光度和在线社交平台的交流话题中搜索率均遥遥领先。 REUTERS/Mike Segar

雅虎近日公布2012年度热门搜索词汇排行榜，在重大新闻和流行文化主导在线搜索的今天，美国大选成为被搜索次数最多的词汇。“选举”一词在媒体曝光度和在线社交平台的交流话题中搜索率均遥遥领先。 REUTERS/Mike Segmore

2012年 12月 4日 星期二
雅虎近日公布2012年度热门搜索词汇排行榜，在重大新闻和流行文化主导在线搜索的今天，美国大选成为被搜索次数最多的词汇。“选举”一词在媒体曝光度和在线社交平台的交流话题中搜索率均遥遥领先。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 10
苹果iPhone 5紧随其后位列第二。同时iPhone 5也是被搜索最多的移动设备，接下来分别是iPad 3、iPad mini、三星Galaxy S III和Kindle Fire。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

苹果iPhone 5紧随其后位列第二。同时iPhone 5也是被搜索最多的移动设备，接下来分别是iPad 3、iPad mini、三星Galaxy S III和Kindle Fire。 REUTERS/Lucas Jacmore

2012年 12月 4日 星期二
苹果iPhone 5紧随其后位列第二。同时iPhone 5也是被搜索最多的移动设备，接下来分别是iPad 3、iPad mini、三星Galaxy S III和Kindle Fire。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 10
真人秀明星·卡戴珊(Kim Kardashian)成为雅虎最热门的搜索人物，在十大热门搜索词汇中位列第三。雅虎网络趋势分析师Vera Chan表示，卡戴珊的“声名狼藉使她成为最热门人物”，这指的是她与前夫亨弗里斯的离婚闹剧、与饶舌天王肯耶·韦斯特的高调恋情，以及她在E!频道的真人秀。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer

真人秀明星·卡戴珊(Kim Kardashian)成为雅虎最热门的搜索人物，在十大热门搜索词汇中位列第三。雅虎网络趋势分析师Vera Chan表示，卡戴珊的“声名狼藉使她成为最热门人物”，这指的是她与前夫亨弗里斯的离婚闹more

2012年 12月 4日 星期二
真人秀明星·卡戴珊(Kim Kardashian)成为雅虎最热门的搜索人物，在十大热门搜索词汇中位列第三。雅虎网络趋势分析师Vera Chan表示，卡戴珊的“声名狼藉使她成为最热门人物”，这指的是她与前夫亨弗里斯的离婚闹剧、与饶舌天王肯耶·韦斯特的高调恋情，以及她在E!频道的真人秀。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 10
第四名：《体育画报》封面模特凯特·阿普顿(Kate Upton)。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

第四名：《体育画报》封面模特凯特·阿普顿(Kate Upton)。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 12月 4日 星期二
第四名：《体育画报》封面模特凯特·阿普顿(Kate Upton)。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 10
第五名：英国王妃凯特·米德尔顿(Kate Middleton)。 REUTERS/Stephen Morrison/Pool

第五名：英国王妃凯特·米德尔顿(Kate Middleton)。 REUTERS/Stephen Morrison/Pool

2012年 12月 4日 星期二
第五名：英国王妃凯特·米德尔顿(Kate Middleton)。 REUTERS/Stephen Morrison/Pool
Close
5 / 10
第六名：已故美国流行音乐天后惠特尼·休斯顿(Whitney Houston)。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

第六名：已故美国流行音乐天后惠特尼·休斯顿(Whitney Houston)。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2012年 12月 4日 星期二
第六名：已故美国流行音乐天后惠特尼·休斯顿(Whitney Houston)。 REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
6 / 10
第七名：奥运会。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

第七名：奥运会。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 12月 4日 星期二
第七名：奥运会。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
7 / 10
“政治民调”在雅虎十大搜索词汇排行榜中位列第八。 REUTERS/Chris Keane

“政治民调”在雅虎十大搜索词汇排行榜中位列第八。 REUTERS/Chris Keane

2012年 12月 4日 星期二
“政治民调”在雅虎十大搜索词汇排行榜中位列第八。 REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
8 / 10
第九名：“问题女孩”林赛·罗韩(Lindsay Lohan)。 REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

第九名：“问题女孩”林赛·罗韩(Lindsay Lohan)。 REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

2012年 12月 4日 星期二
第九名：“问题女孩”林赛·罗韩(Lindsay Lohan)。 REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool
Close
9 / 10
第十名：拉丁天后珍妮弗·洛佩兹(Jennifer Lopez)。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

第十名：拉丁天后珍妮弗·洛佩兹(Jennifer Lopez)。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2012年 12月 4日 星期二
第十名：拉丁天后珍妮弗·洛佩兹(Jennifer Lopez)。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(12月4日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(12月4日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(12月4日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(12月4日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2012年 12月 3日
《福布斯》音乐人吸金榜 Highest-paid musicians

《福布斯》音乐人吸金榜 Highest-paid musicians

(Reuters) - 《福布斯》近期公布2012年度音乐人吸金榜，美国说唱教父Dr. Dre以1.1亿美元的年收入成为收入最高的音乐名人。

2012年 12月 3日
洛杉矶车展 LA Auto Show 2012

洛杉矶车展 LA Auto Show 2012

(Reuters) -北美四大车展之一的洛杉矶车展11月28日开幕，近50款新车型在展会期间首发，近年广受关注的清洁能源汽车占一半以上。

2012年 11月 30日
路透11月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Nov 2012(2)

路透11月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Nov 2012(2)

(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者11月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2012年 11月 30日

精选图集

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐