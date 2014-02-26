乌克兰前总统豪宅曝光 Yanukovich's Opulent House
乌克兰前总统亚努科维奇(Viktor Yankovych)自2月21日“出走”后，反对派占领他的豪华私人庄园，曝光了其奢华生活。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
大批仓促丢弃的文件里记载着亚努科维奇的各项花费，包括要价上千万欧元的灯座。(豪宅客厅。) REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
餐厅与茶室装饰费230万美元(约人民币1402万元)。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
人们拍摄豪宅内部的摆设。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
红酒储藏室。A REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
奢华浴室。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
一名男子使用洗手池。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
豪宅占地140公顷，相当于半个摩纳哥，有直升机停机坪。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
高尔夫球场。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
停泊在人工湖上的仿古海盗船。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
人们在庭院内休息。REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
私人动物园。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
建筑豪华大气。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
一名男子与豪宅合影。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
反政府示威者聚集在豪宅大门口。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
反政府示威者在大门口站岗。REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
豪宅拥有广阔的庭院。REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
