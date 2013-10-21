日本政客高调参拜靖国神社 Yasukuni Shrine
2013年10月18日，日本内阁总务大臣新藤义孝及150余名国会议员前往靖国神社参拜，此举料将激怒曾遭日本侵略的亚洲邻国。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
新藤义孝(中)祖父的灵位供奉在靖国神社，他表示自己是以个人身份参拜，不会引发外交问题。 Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Kyodo
新藤义孝不仅参拜了阵亡军人，同时还参拜了被远东国际军事法庭裁定为战犯的日本领导人的灵位。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
日本内阁另一名成员古屋圭司(Furuya Keiji)在靖国神社秋祭大典的最后一天前往参拜。 REUTERS/Kyodo
中国外交部发言人华春莹表示，日本内阁成员公然参拜靖国神社，其实质是美化日本军国主义侵略历史，挑战二战结果和战后国际秩序。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
17日至20日是靖国神社秋季大祭，日本首相安倍晋三17日向靖国神社供奉名为“真榊”的祭品，因顾及与中韩两国关系，安倍并未亲自前往参拜。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
这也是继今年靖国神社春季大祭、8月15日“日本战败纪念日”后，安倍再次向靖国神社供奉祭品。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
10月20日，日本媒体援引自民党官员的话报道称，日本首相安倍晋三很可能会在年底前参拜靖国神社。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
靖国神社位于东京千代田区，供奉有包括东条英机在内的14名第二次世界大战甲级战犯的牌位。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
长期以来，日本部分政客、国会议员参拜靖国神社，导致日本与中国、韩国等亚洲国家关系恶化。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
下一个
朝鲜大型水上乐园竣工 NKorea Water Park
(Reuters) - 朝鲜平壤大同江畔新建的大型水上乐园——纹绣戏水场竣工落成，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩此前曾多次视察。
本周中国区精选(10月11日-18日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦10月11日至18日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
印度“代孕工厂” Surrogate factory in India
(Reuters) - 印度法律委员会一份报告称，随着印度教对代孕观念的接纳，印度目前已成为世界代孕中心。随着国外代孕需求的不断增加，印度已将“代孕旅游”发展成为一个有着十亿美元的代孕产业。
索马里生存实录 Danger and life in Somalia
(Reuters) - 作为世界上经济最不发达的国家之一，索马里国内局势混乱，海盗猖獗，民不聊生。路透记者走进“高危地带”，真实还原索马里民众生活。
精选图集
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.