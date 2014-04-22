中韩谴责安倍向靖国神社供奉祭品 Yasukuni Shrine
2014年4月22日，由日本各政党的众参两院议员组成的“大家一起来参拜靖国神社国会议员会”146名成员参拜靖国神社。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
东京都九段北靖国神社21日开始为期3天的靖国神社春季大祭活动。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
日本首相安倍晋三向靖国神社供奉被称为“真榊”的祭品。 Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo
日本总务相新藤义孝分别于本月12日和22日参拜靖国神社，并强调这是他自己的个人行为。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
中国外交部发言人秦刚于21日表示，靖国神社中供奉着二战甲级战犯，日本领导人对待这一问题的态度反映了日本能否正视和反省日本军国主义那段对外侵略历史。日本领导人向靖国神社供奉祭品，还有的日本内阁成员参拜靖国神社，这反映出日本more
新华社文章谴责安倍献祭是挑衅性行为，威胁地区稳定，这是给日本最亲密的盟友一记耳光。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
韩国外交部21日就安倍向靖国神社献祭品一事发表评论进行谴责，称其是违背历史的错误行为。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
本月23日起，美国总统奥巴马将访问日本，参拜靖国神社的议员和大臣均认为这不会对奥巴马的访问造成影响。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
安倍在2013年12月执政满一周年时前往靖国神社参拜，引发国际社会的谴责。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
图揭名人青葱岁月 When they were young
(Reuters) - 且看名人年少时。
北京车展豪车荟萃 Auto Beijing 2014
(Reuters) - 第13届北京国际车展以“汽车让未来更美好”为主题，共有14个国家和地区的2000余家厂商参展。豪华车企纷纷发布新款，抢夺中国市场。
本周中国区精选(4月11日-18日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦4月11日至18日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(3)
(Reuters) - 世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
