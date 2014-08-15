日本内阁官员参拜靖国神社 Yasukuni Shrine
2014年8月15日为日本二战战败投降69周年纪念日。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
“大家一起参拜靖国神社国会议员会”议员团体的大批日本国会议员进入靖国神社参拜。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
日本首相安倍晋三向靖国神社供奉了祭品，但未前往参拜。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
日本总务大臣新藤义孝(Yoshitaka Shindo)参拜靖国神社。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
日本国家公安委员会委员长古屋圭司(Keiji Furuya)参拜靖国神社。REUTERS/Yuya Shino
古屋圭司表示，“对于像我这样被选举出来的议员而言，有责任对那些为国家献出生命的人表达敬意，并再次表达我们祈求和平的愿望。”REUTERS/Yuya Shino
古屋圭司抵达靖国神社。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
日本前首相小泉纯一郎次子小泉进次郎(Shinjiro Koizumi)。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
自民党众议员、安倍自民党总裁助理生田光一(Koichi Hagiuda)。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
生田光一代表安倍供奉祭品。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
安倍第二次组阁后，曾于2013年12月上台一周年之际参拜了靖国神社，但2013年战败纪念日的8月15日，安倍并未出现在靖国神社，并同样自费献上祭品。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
靖国神社春季和秋季例行大祭时，安倍同样未前去参拜，而是向神社供奉了祭祀品“真榊”。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
下一个
24小时时事新闻(8月15日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
法国仍为世界头号旅游大国 France
尽管经济不景气，法国在2013年仍保持了世界头号旅游大国的称号，吸引游客近8,500万人，主要得益于中国游客兴趣浓烈以及前往该国的北美游客人数回升。
普京形象T恤衫红场热卖 Putin T-shirts
俄罗斯服装品牌“阿尼娅与万尼亚”在莫斯科红场上的国家百货商场举行售卖活动，顾客排队购买印有总统普京头像的T恤衫。
探秘传染病隔离病房 Isolation ward
埃博拉疫情迅速发展，世卫组织已宣布“全球警戒”。设备先进的传染病隔离病房和“严防死守”的医护人员，成为阻止疫情扩散的关键。
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.