路透年终盘点：红毯瞬间
5月16日，《驯龙高手2》在第67届戛纳电影节上举办首映礼，保安人员逮捕一名试图钻进女星亚美莉卡·费雷拉裙底偷窥的男子。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessie
8月28日，影片《荣耀的代价》在第71届威尼斯电影节上举办首映，意大利女影星克里斯蒂安娜·卡波通蒂走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
5月23日，影片《锡尔斯玛利亚》入主第67戛纳电影节竞赛单元，一个小男孩走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
5月20日，影片《归来》参加第67届戛纳电影节特别展映，导演张艺谋携主演巩俐、陈道明、张慧雯走上首映式红地毯。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
5月19日， 影片《狐狸猎手》入主第67届戛纳电影节主竞赛单元，歌手谢丽尔·科尔助阵首映礼。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
5月17日， 动画片《先知》在第67届戛纳电影节上举行特别放映会，墨西哥女星萨尔玛·海耶克手举“放女孩们回家”的标语走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
2月15日，第64届柏林国际电影节举行颁奖典礼，中国女星刘嘉玲走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
6月2日，2014年CFDA美国设计师协会大奖颁奖典礼在纽约林肯中心举行，一名头戴水晶面罩的时尚人士抵达现场。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
1月12日，第71届金球奖颁奖典礼在加州比弗利山希尔顿酒店举行，男星亚伦·保尔与太太Lauren Parsekian走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
5月29日，影片《沉睡魔咒》在加州好莱坞举行首映礼，主演安吉丽娜·朱莉与丈夫布拉德·皮特抵达现场。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2月9日，影片《女性瘾者》在第64届柏林电影节上举办首映礼，男星希安·拉博夫头套着写有“我不再是名人”的纸袋登上红地毯。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
3月2日，第86届奥斯卡颁奖典礼在加州好莱坞举行， 凭借《八月:奥色治郡》提名最佳女主角奖的“老戏骨”梅丽尔·斯特里普走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
10月30日，2014年度美国艾滋病研究基金灵感盛典在洛杉矶举行，小天后蕾哈娜身穿透视装走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
