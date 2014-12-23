路透年终盘点：经典舞台瞬间
8月31日，美国音乐节在洛杉矶举行，饶舌唱作人坎耶·韦斯特登台献唱。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
11月23日，第42届全美音乐奖在洛杉矶举行，“乡村小天后”泰勒·斯威夫特登台表演。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12月12日，Z100′s Jingle Ball音乐节演唱会在纽约举行，英国歌手洁西·J(左)与美国歌手爱莉安娜·格兰德共同表演。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
8月24日，2014年MTV音乐录影带大奖在美国加州英格尔伍德举行，英国歌手洁西·J登台献唱。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3月9日，喜剧演员拉塞尔·布兰德在伦敦表演节目《弥赛亚情结》。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
9月9日，“时尚摇滚2014”演唱会在纽约举行，英国女歌手瑞塔·奥拉在舞台上对一名男舞者“袭臀”。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
11月23日，第42届全美音乐奖在洛杉矶举行，(由左至右)美国饶舌歌手妮琪·米娜、英国歌手洁西·J、美国歌手爱莉安娜·格兰德一同登台。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8月24日，2014年MTV音乐录影带大奖在美国加州英格尔伍德举行，流行天后碧昂丝登台献唱。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5月21日，美国偶像第十三季决赛在洛杉矶举行，评审珍妮弗·洛佩兹在现场自拍。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12月2日，知名内衣品牌维多利亚的秘密2014年度大秀在伦敦上演，“乡村小天后”泰勒·斯威夫特登台献唱。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
4月13日，2014年MTV电影奖颁奖典礼在洛杉矶举行，痞子阿姆和蕾哈娜登台表演。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
8月24日，2014年MTV音乐录影带大奖颁奖礼在英格尔伍德举行，流行天后碧昂斯荣获“迈克尔·杰克逊录影带先锋终身成就大奖”，丈夫Jay-Z怀抱女儿上台助阵。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
