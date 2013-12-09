年终盘点：环境类 Yearend 2013:Environment

The bare feet of a student are pictured below a table in a flooded classroom in Lopang Domba Elementary Schoolmore

The bare feet of a student are pictured below a table in a flooded classroom in Lopang Domba Elementary School in Serang, Indonesia's Banten province, November 13, 2013. The school has faced annual floods due to heavy rains during the monsoon season for more than seven years, according to the school principal. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close