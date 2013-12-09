版本:
年终盘点：环境类 Yearend 2013:Environment

People watch Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Song Xuxia, 19, receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan

An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in South East England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman is rescued from flood waters by a resident standing on top of her car during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Shuttlecocks are scattered inside a damaged gymnasium at Hokuyo junior high school after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Smoke from an erupting undersea volcano forms a new island off the coast of Nishinoshima, a small uninhabited island off Japan, in the southern Ogasawara chain of islands, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard

The bare feet of a student are pictured below a table in a flooded classroom in Lopang Domba Elementary School in Serang, Indonesia's Banten province, November 13, 2013. The school has faced annual floods due to heavy rains during the monsoon season for more than seven years, according to the school principal. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Chickens perch on the roof of a hennery to escape rising floodwaters after Typhoon Utor hit Maoming, Guangzhou province, China, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A river is seen flowing amongst sand dunes in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, during a regional power outage caused by a heatwave, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A hibiscus flower is seen on a volcanic ash-covered plant at Mardingding village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A home and car are stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Farmer Donald O'Reilly searches for sheep or lambs trapped in a snow drift near weakened animals that had just been rescued, in the Aughafatten area of County Antrim, Northern Ireland, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

