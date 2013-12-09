年终盘点：环境类 Yearend 2013:Environment
People watch Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spewing lava as it erupts on the somore
A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Imore
Song Xuxia, 19, receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, more
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, Chimore
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, October 28, more
An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippinesmore
Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept awamore
A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in themore
A woman is rescued from flood waters by a resident standing on top of her car during heavy rain in Chalandri smore
Shuttlecocks are scattered inside a damaged gymnasium at Hokuyo junior high school after what seemed to be a tmore
Smoke from an erupting undersea volcano forms a new island off the coast of Nishinoshima, a small uninhabited more
The bare feet of a student are pictured below a table in a flooded classroom in Lopang Domba Elementary Schoolmore
Chickens perch on the roof of a hennery to escape rising floodwaters after Typhoon Utor hit Maoming, Guangzhoumore
A river is seen flowing amongst sand dunes in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 20more
Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, Calmore
Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, during a regiomore
A hibiscus flower is seen on a volcanic ash-covered plant at Mardingding village in Karo district, Indonesia'smore
Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a familymore
A home and car are stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado, Septmore
Farmer Donald O'Reilly searches for sheep or lambs trapped in a snow drift near weakened animals that had justmore
雾霾“南下” Haze in Shanghai
(Reuters) - 继华北“十面霾伏”后，华东地区罕见地出现大范围雾霾天气，上海在12月6日创下空气质量指数发布以来的历史最高值，拉响严重污染警报。
年终盘点：分手类 Yearend 2013:Celebrity Breakups
(Reuters) - 盘点在2013年分手的名人们。
“自由斗士”曼德拉辞世 Nelson Mandela
(Reuters) - 南非总统祖马宣布，南非前总统曼德拉因长期肺部感染医治无效，在约翰内斯堡家中平静辞世。曼德拉是南非第一位黑人总统，是反种族隔离斗士。
本周中国区精选(11月29日-12月6日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦11月29日至12月6日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
