年度图片(环境类) Environment of 2013
2月22日，希腊哈兰德利区，英雄救美于洪水之中。REUTERS/John Kolesidis
3月26日，爱尔兰Aughafatten，农夫营救被困在雪中的羔羊。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
5月21日，美国俄克拉荷马州摩尔，遭受龙卷风袭击的幸存者在废墟中相拥。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
6月10日，德国马格德堡，被易北河水淹没的花园泳池。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
7月15日，澳大利亚塔纳米沙漠，蜿蜒在沙丘中的一条河流。REUTERS/David Gray
7月22日，中国甘肃定西市发生6.6级地震，造成58.16万人受灾。图为19岁的女孩震后在医院接受治疗。REUTERS/Stringer
7月25日，中国杭州，酷热中遭遇停电的市民在地铁站避暑。REUTERS/Stringer
8月7日，美国加利福尼亚，消防员救火。REUTERS/David McNew
8月15日，中国广州茂名，洪水来袭后逃离到屋顶的鸡群。REUTERS/Stringer
9月2日，日本Koshigaya，龙卷风袭击后一片狼藉的体育馆。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
9月12日，美国科罗拉多州，洪水肆虐。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
9月22日，中国浙江，浪潮翻腾。REUTERS/Chance Chan
10月28日，中国辽宁沈阳，雾霾压城。REUTERS/Stringer
10月28日，英国Newhaven，巨浪滔天。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
11月13日，印尼万丹省，学生们躺在洪水淹没的教室的桌子下面。REUTERS/Beawiharta
11月17日，意大利西西里岛南部，埃特纳火山爆发。REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
11月17日，美国华盛顿，龙卷风过境后。REUTERS/Jim Young
11月19日，印尼苏门答腊岛，火山喷发后被火山灰覆盖的植物。REUTERS/Roni Bintang
11月20日，日本Nishinoshima，海底火山喷发形成了新的岛屿。REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard
12月11日，菲律宾萨马岛，遭受台风“海燕”袭击的城市。本次台风造成超过4,000人丧生。REUTERS/Erik De Castro
