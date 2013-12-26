版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 26日 星期四 10:34 BJT

年度图片(环境类) Environment of 2013

2月22日，希腊哈兰德利区，一名男子在洪水来袭时上演“英雄救美”。REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2月22日，希腊哈兰德利区，一名男子在洪水来袭时上演"英雄救美"。REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
2月22日，希腊哈兰德利区，一名男子在洪水来袭时上演"英雄救美"。REUTERS/John Kolesidis
3月26日，爱尔兰Aughafatten，一位农夫营救被困在雪中的羔羊。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

3月26日，爱尔兰Aughafatten，一位农夫营救被困在雪中的羔羊。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
3月26日，爱尔兰Aughafatten，一位农夫营救被困在雪中的羔羊。REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
5月21日，美国俄克拉荷马州摩尔，遭受龙卷风袭击的幸存者在废墟中相拥。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

5月21日，美国俄克拉荷马州摩尔，遭受龙卷风袭击的幸存者在废墟中相拥。REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2013年 12月 10日 星期二
5月21日，美国俄克拉荷马州摩尔，遭受龙卷风袭击的幸存者在废墟中相拥。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
6月10日，德国马格德堡，被易北河水淹没的花园泳池。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

6月10日，德国马格德堡，被易北河水淹没的花园泳池。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2013年 12月 10日 星期二
6月10日，德国马格德堡，被易北河水淹没的花园泳池。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
7月15日，澳大利亚塔纳米沙漠，蜿蜒在沙丘中的一条河流。REUTERS/David Gray

7月15日，澳大利亚塔纳米沙漠，蜿蜒在沙丘中的一条河流。REUTERS/David Gray

2013年 12月 10日 星期二
7月15日，澳大利亚塔纳米沙漠，蜿蜒在沙丘中的一条河流。REUTERS/David Gray
7月22日，甘肃定西市发生6.6级地震，一名19岁的女孩在医院接受治疗。REUTERS/Stringer

7月22日，甘肃定西市发生6.6级地震，一名19岁的女孩在医院接受治疗。REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
7月22日，甘肃定西市发生6.6级地震，一名19岁的女孩在医院接受治疗。REUTERS/Stringer
7月25日，杭州，市民在遭遇停电后前往地铁站避暑。REUTERS/Stringer

7月25日，杭州，市民在遭遇停电后前往地铁站避暑。REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
7月25日，杭州，市民在遭遇停电后前往地铁站避暑。REUTERS/Stringer
8月7日，美国加州，消防员扑救山火。 REUTERS/David McNew

8月7日，美国加州，消防员扑救山火。 REUTERS/David McNew

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
8月7日，美国加州，消防员扑救山火。 REUTERS/David McNew
8月15日，广州茂名，鸡群逃至屋顶躲避洪水。REUTERS/Stringer

8月15日，广州茂名，鸡群逃至屋顶躲避洪水。REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
8月15日，广州茂名，鸡群逃至屋顶躲避洪水。REUTERS/Stringer
9月2日，日本越谷市，龙卷风过后学校体育馆内一片狼藉。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

9月2日，日本越谷市，龙卷风过后学校体育馆内一片狼藉。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
9月2日，日本越谷市，龙卷风过后学校体育馆内一片狼藉。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
9月12日，美国科罗拉多州，洪水肆虐。REUTERS/Rick Wilking

9月12日，美国科罗拉多州，洪水肆虐。REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
9月12日，美国科罗拉多州，洪水肆虐。REUTERS/Rick Wilking
9月22日，浙江省钱塘江沿岸，居民争相观潮。REUTERS/Chance Chan

9月22日，浙江省钱塘江沿岸，居民争相观潮。REUTERS/Chance Chan

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
9月22日，浙江省钱塘江沿岸，居民争相观潮。REUTERS/Chance Chan
10月28日，辽宁沈阳，雾霾压城。REUTERS/Stringer

10月28日，辽宁沈阳，雾霾压城。REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
10月28日，辽宁沈阳，雾霾压城。REUTERS/Stringer
10月28日，英国纽黑文，巨浪拍击灯塔。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

10月28日，英国纽黑文，巨浪拍击灯塔。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
10月28日，英国纽黑文，巨浪拍击灯塔。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
11月13日，印尼万丹省，一名学生躺在遭洪水侵袭的教室的桌子下。REUTERS/Beawiharta

11月13日，印尼万丹省，一名学生躺在遭洪水侵袭的教室的桌子下。REUTERS/Beawiharta

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
11月13日，印尼万丹省，一名学生躺在遭洪水侵袭的教室的桌子下。REUTERS/Beawiharta
11月17日，意大利西西里岛南部的埃特纳火山爆发。REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

11月17日，意大利西西里岛南部的埃特纳火山爆发。REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
11月17日，意大利西西里岛南部的埃特纳火山爆发。REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
11月17日，美国华盛顿遭受强劲风暴和龙卷风重创，原本宁静的居民区面目全非。 REUTERS/Jim Young

11月17日，美国华盛顿遭受强劲风暴和龙卷风重创，原本宁静的居民区面目全非。 REUTERS/Jim Young

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
11月17日，美国华盛顿遭受强劲风暴和龙卷风重创，原本宁静的居民区面目全非。 REUTERS/Jim Young
11月19日，印尼苏门答腊岛，火山喷发后被火山灰覆盖的植物。REUTERS/Roni Bintang

11月19日，印尼苏门答腊岛，火山喷发后被火山灰覆盖的植物。REUTERS/Roni Bintang

2013年 12月 10日 星期二
11月19日，印尼苏门答腊岛，火山喷发后被火山灰覆盖的植物。REUTERS/Roni Bintang
11月20日，日本西宫市，海底火山喷发形成新的岛屿。 REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard

11月20日，日本西宫市，海底火山喷发形成新的岛屿。 REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
11月20日，日本西宫市，海底火山喷发形成新的岛屿。 REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard
12月11日，遭受台风“海燕”重创的菲律宾萨马岛。 REUTERS/Erik De Castro

12月11日，遭受台风"海燕"重创的菲律宾萨马岛。 REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2013年 12月 25日 星期三
12月11日，遭受台风"海燕"重创的菲律宾萨马岛。 REUTERS/Erik De Castro
