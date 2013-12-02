终盘点：讣告类 Yearend 2013:Notable Deaths

Nelson Mandela laughs with journalists and performers participating in the second 46664 concert near the small Southern Cape province town of George. Nelson Mandela laughs with journalists and performers participating in the second 46664 concert near the small Southern Cape province town of George, March 18, 2005. Annie Lennox, Queen with Paul Rodgers, Katie Melua and India Arie are included in the line-up for the concert on Saturday, March 19. 46664 is an AIDS awareness campaign that takes it's name from Mandela's prison number during his 27 year incarceration. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings Pictures of the Year 2005

Close