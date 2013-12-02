终盘点：讣告类 Yearend 2013:Notable Deaths
Nelson Mandela laughs with journalists and performers participating in the second 46664 concert near the small
Britain's former Prime Minister Baroness Thatcher attends a service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the
Venezuelan President Chavez wears army uniform on the third anniversary of his return to power after coup. Ven
Actor Cory Monteith arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Dennis Farina arrives at the Hollywood premiere of the HBO series "Luck" in Los Angeles, California Janu
Film critic Roger Ebert arrives to attend the Webby Awards in New York June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member James Gandolfini arrives on the red carpet for the film "Violet & Daisy" during the 36th Toronto I
U.S. actor Paul Walker presents a creation from Colcci's 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion
Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (L) poses with her son Prince Johan Friso (R) at the Royal Palace in the Hagu
Singer Lou Reed performs during the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park in Newport on the Isle of Wight Ju
General Vo Nguyen Giap speaks during an interview in Hanoi, March 30, 2004. Half a century after General Vo Ng
Musician Richie Havens reprises his 1969 performance of "Freedom" at the site of the original Woodstock Music
Actor Ed Lauter attends the premiere of the film "Get Low" in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2010. REUTERS
French lawyer Jacques Verges attends a news conference with Toussaint Alain (not pictured), spokesman in Paris
British novelist Doris Lessing waits to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature at the Wallace Collection in Lo
Former Argentine dictator Jorge Videla sits in a courthouse during the first day of his trial, accused of part
Cast member of "M*A*S*H*" Allan Arbus accepts the Impact award at the taping of the seventh annual TV Land Awa
Princess Lilian of Sweden is seen in this December 10, 2005 file photo provided by Scanpix. The Princess, born
比特币直逼黄金价 Bitcoin on the Rise
(Reuters) - 数字虚拟货币比特币价格突破1170美元，价格逼近1盎司黄金。2008年1美元能买到1300个比特币，如今其价格上涨超过100万倍，被称为“史上涨得最快的货币”。
本周中国区精选(11月22日-29日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦11月22日至29日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
冒牌金正恩 Kim Jong-look-a-like
(Reuters) - 35岁的男子霍华德(Howard)模仿朝鲜最高领导人金正恩的穿着和发型出现身香港街头，引众人围观。
中国大陆最佳商业城市榜 Chinese Best Business Cities 2013
(Reuters) - 福布斯中文版发布2013年中国大陆最佳商业城市排行榜,这也是福布斯中文版连续第十年发布100个中国内地最具商业竞争力和发展潜力的城市。
