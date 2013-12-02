版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 2日 星期一 14:06 BJT

终盘点：讣告类 Yearend 2013:Notable Deaths

Nelson Mandela laughs with journalists and performers participating in the second 46664 concert near the small Southern Cape province town of George. Nelson Mandela laughs with journalists and performers participating in the second 46664 concert near the small Southern Cape province town of George, March 18, 2005. Annie Lennox, Queen with Paul Rodgers, Katie Melua and India Arie are included in the line-up for the concert on Saturday, March 19. 46664 is an AIDS awareness campaign that takes it's name from Mandela's prison number during his 27 year incarceration. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings Pictures of the Year 2005

Nelson Mandela laughs with journalists and performers participating in the second 46664 concert near the smallmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Nelson Mandela laughs with journalists and performers participating in the second 46664 concert near the small Southern Cape province town of George. Nelson Mandela laughs with journalists and performers participating in the second 46664 concert near the small Southern Cape province town of George, March 18, 2005. Annie Lennox, Queen with Paul Rodgers, Katie Melua and India Arie are included in the line-up for the concert on Saturday, March 19. 46664 is an AIDS awareness campaign that takes it's name from Mandela's prison number during his 27 year incarceration. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings Pictures of the Year 2005
Close
1 / 18
Britain's former Prime Minister Baroness Thatcher attends a service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands from Argentine occupation by British forces, at the Falkand Islands Memorial Chapel at Pangbourne College, Berkshire, southern England, June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Pool

Britain's former Prime Minister Baroness Thatcher attends a service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of themore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Britain's former Prime Minister Baroness Thatcher attends a service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands from Argentine occupation by British forces, at the Falkand Islands Memorial Chapel at Pangbourne College, Berkshire, southern England, June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Pool
Close
2 / 18
Venezuelan President Chavez wears army uniform on the third anniversary of his return to power after coup. Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez wears an army uniform and the red beret of his parachute regiment while he attends a military parade in Caracas, April 13, 2005. Chavez drilled tens of thousands of civilian army reservists on Wednesday; more than 20,000 reservists in olive green uniforms marched on the third anniversary of the left-wing president's return to power after a brief 2002 coup. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Venezuelan President Chavez wears army uniform on the third anniversary of his return to power after coup. Venmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Venezuelan President Chavez wears army uniform on the third anniversary of his return to power after coup. Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez wears an army uniform and the red beret of his parachute regiment while he attends a military parade in Caracas, April 13, 2005. Chavez drilled tens of thousands of civilian army reservists on Wednesday; more than 20,000 reservists in olive green uniforms marched on the third anniversary of the left-wing president's return to power after a brief 2002 coup. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 18
Actor Cory Monteith arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Cory Monteith arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Actor Cory Monteith arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 18
Actor Dennis Farina arrives at the Hollywood premiere of the HBO series "Luck" in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Actor Dennis Farina arrives at the Hollywood premiere of the HBO series "Luck" in Los Angeles, California Janumore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Actor Dennis Farina arrives at the Hollywood premiere of the HBO series "Luck" in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
5 / 18
Film critic Roger Ebert arrives to attend the Webby Awards in New York June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Film critic Roger Ebert arrives to attend the Webby Awards in New York June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Film critic Roger Ebert arrives to attend the Webby Awards in New York June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 18
Cast member James Gandolfini arrives on the red carpet for the film "Violet & Daisy" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Cast member James Gandolfini arrives on the red carpet for the film "Violet & Daisy" during the 36th Toronto Imore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Cast member James Gandolfini arrives on the red carpet for the film "Violet & Daisy" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 18
U.S. actor Paul Walker presents a creation from Colcci's 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Filipe Carvalho

U.S. actor Paul Walker presents a creation from Colcci's 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion more

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
U.S. actor Paul Walker presents a creation from Colcci's 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Filipe Carvalho
Close
8 / 18
Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (L) poses with her son Prince Johan Friso (R) at the Royal Palace in the Hague, April 24, 2005. Prince Johan Friso, who went into a coma following a skiing accident in February 2012, has died, the government said on August 12, 2013. "Prince Friso died from complications that arose as a consequence of the brain damage caused by oxygen deprivation following his skiing accident," the government said in a statement. Picture taken April 24, 2005. REUTERS/Marcel Antonisse/Pool

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (L) poses with her son Prince Johan Friso (R) at the Royal Palace in the Hagumore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (L) poses with her son Prince Johan Friso (R) at the Royal Palace in the Hague, April 24, 2005. Prince Johan Friso, who went into a coma following a skiing accident in February 2012, has died, the government said on August 12, 2013. "Prince Friso died from complications that arose as a consequence of the brain damage caused by oxygen deprivation following his skiing accident," the government said in a statement. Picture taken April 24, 2005. REUTERS/Marcel Antonisse/Pool
Close
9 / 18
Singer Lou Reed performs during the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park in Newport on the Isle of Wight June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Singer Lou Reed performs during the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park in Newport on the Isle of Wight Jumore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Singer Lou Reed performs during the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park in Newport on the Isle of Wight June 11, 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Close
10 / 18
General Vo Nguyen Giap speaks during an interview in Hanoi, March 30, 2004. Half a century after General Vo Nguyen Giap led Vietnam's stunning victory over the French at Dien Bien Phu, the old man of war who now preaches peace says that the seminal fight for freedom has become a global symbol. Picture taken March 30, 2004. REUTERS/Kham KHAM/PB

General Vo Nguyen Giap speaks during an interview in Hanoi, March 30, 2004. Half a century after General Vo Ngmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
General Vo Nguyen Giap speaks during an interview in Hanoi, March 30, 2004. Half a century after General Vo Nguyen Giap led Vietnam's stunning victory over the French at Dien Bien Phu, the old man of war who now preaches peace says that the seminal fight for freedom has become a global symbol. Picture taken March 30, 2004. REUTERS/Kham KHAM/PB
Close
11 / 18
Musician Richie Havens reprises his 1969 performance of "Freedom" at the site of the original Woodstock Music Festival in Bethel, New York August 14, 2009. A concert featuring a handful of the original bands is planned for Saturday at the Bethel Woods Center to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the festival. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Musician Richie Havens reprises his 1969 performance of "Freedom" at the site of the original Woodstock Music more

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Musician Richie Havens reprises his 1969 performance of "Freedom" at the site of the original Woodstock Music Festival in Bethel, New York August 14, 2009. A concert featuring a handful of the original bands is planned for Saturday at the Bethel Woods Center to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the festival. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
12 / 18
Actor Ed Lauter attends the premiere of the film "Get Low" in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actor Ed Lauter attends the premiere of the film "Get Low" in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2010. REUTERSmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Actor Ed Lauter attends the premiere of the film "Get Low" in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
13 / 18
French lawyer Jacques Verges attends a news conference with Toussaint Alain (not pictured), spokesman in Paris for Ivory Coast's Laurent Gbagbo, in Paris April 8, 2011. Ivory Coast presidential claimant Alassane Ouattara sought to assert his grip on power after weeks of fighting, leaving his rival Laurent Gbagbo isolated behind a military cordon in his bunker. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

French lawyer Jacques Verges attends a news conference with Toussaint Alain (not pictured), spokesman in Parismore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
French lawyer Jacques Verges attends a news conference with Toussaint Alain (not pictured), spokesman in Paris for Ivory Coast's Laurent Gbagbo, in Paris April 8, 2011. Ivory Coast presidential claimant Alassane Ouattara sought to assert his grip on power after weeks of fighting, leaving his rival Laurent Gbagbo isolated behind a military cordon in his bunker. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
14 / 18
British novelist Doris Lessing waits to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature at the Wallace Collection in London January 30, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British novelist Doris Lessing waits to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature at the Wallace Collection in Lomore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
British novelist Doris Lessing waits to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature at the Wallace Collection in London January 30, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 18
Former Argentine dictator Jorge Videla sits in a courthouse during the first day of his trial, accused of participating "Operation Condor", in Buenos Aires March 5, 2013. Operation Condor was a notorious coordinated persecution of leftists and dissidents by Latin America's military rulers in the 1970s. Twenty-five people accused of human rights violations are facing trial in the case, including Videla and former Argentine President Reynaldo Bignone. Videla was jailed for life in 2010 for murder, torture and kidnapping during the Dirty War. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Former Argentine dictator Jorge Videla sits in a courthouse during the first day of his trial, accused of partmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Former Argentine dictator Jorge Videla sits in a courthouse during the first day of his trial, accused of participating "Operation Condor", in Buenos Aires March 5, 2013. Operation Condor was a notorious coordinated persecution of leftists and dissidents by Latin America's military rulers in the 1970s. Twenty-five people accused of human rights violations are facing trial in the case, including Videla and former Argentine President Reynaldo Bignone. Videla was jailed for life in 2010 for murder, torture and kidnapping during the Dirty War. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
16 / 18
Cast member of "M*A*S*H*" Allan Arbus accepts the Impact award at the taping of the seventh annual TV Land Awards in Los Angeles, California in this April 19, 2009 file photograph. U.S. actor Allan Arbus, best known for his role as Army psychiatrist Sidney Freedman on the 1970s hit television series "M*A*S*H" and as the husband of the late photographer Diane Arbus, has died at the age of 95. Picture taken April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Cast member of "M*A*S*H*" Allan Arbus accepts the Impact award at the taping of the seventh annual TV Land Awamore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Cast member of "M*A*S*H*" Allan Arbus accepts the Impact award at the taping of the seventh annual TV Land Awards in Los Angeles, California in this April 19, 2009 file photograph. U.S. actor Allan Arbus, best known for his role as Army psychiatrist Sidney Freedman on the 1970s hit television series "M*A*S*H" and as the husband of the late photographer Diane Arbus, has died at the age of 95. Picture taken April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files
Close
17 / 18
Princess Lilian of Sweden is seen in this December 10, 2005 file photo provided by Scanpix. The Princess, born Lillian May Davies in Swansea, Wales, in 1915, died March 10, 2013, at the age of 97. REUTERS/Henrik Montgomery/Scanpix

Princess Lilian of Sweden is seen in this December 10, 2005 file photo provided by Scanpix. The Princess, bornmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一
Princess Lilian of Sweden is seen in this December 10, 2005 file photo provided by Scanpix. The Princess, born Lillian May Davies in Swansea, Wales, in 1915, died March 10, 2013, at the age of 97. REUTERS/Henrik Montgomery/Scanpix
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
比特币直逼黄金价 Bitcoin on the Rise

比特币直逼黄金价 Bitcoin on the Rise

下一个

比特币直逼黄金价 Bitcoin on the Rise

比特币直逼黄金价 Bitcoin on the Rise

(Reuters) - 数字虚拟货币比特币价格突破1170美元，价格逼近1盎司黄金。2008年1美元能买到1300个比特币，如今其价格上涨超过100万倍，被称为“史上涨得最快的货币”。

2013年 11月 29日
本周中国区精选(11月22日-29日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(11月22日-29日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦11月22日至29日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 11月 29日
冒牌金正恩 Kim Jong-look-a-like

冒牌金正恩 Kim Jong-look-a-like

(Reuters) - 35岁的男子霍华德(Howard)模仿朝鲜最高领导人金正恩的穿着和发型出现身香港街头，引众人围观。

2013年 11月 29日
中国大陆最佳商业城市榜 Chinese Best Business Cities 2013

中国大陆最佳商业城市榜 Chinese Best Business Cities 2013

(Reuters) - 福布斯中文版发布2013年中国大陆最佳商业城市排行榜,这也是福布斯中文版连续第十年发布100个中国内地最具商业竞争力和发展潜力的城市。

2013年 11月 28日

精选图集

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐