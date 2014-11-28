路透年终盘点：离开的人 Yearend Notable Deaths
2月2日，46岁的奥斯卡影帝菲利普·塞默·霍夫曼(Philip Seymour Hoffman)因注射过量海洛因在纽约的公寓中去世。 REUTERS/Max Rossi
2月10日，好莱坞“永远的童星”秀兰·邓波儿(Shirley Temple Black)因病在加州家中去世，享年85岁。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
2月11日，以色列前总理沙龙(Ariel Sharon)特拉维夫谢巴医疗中心因心脏衰竭去世，享年85岁。 REUTERS/Eitan Abramovich/Pool
3月17日，滚石乐队主唱Mick Jagger的女友、美国著名设计师劳伦·斯科特(L'Wren Scott)在纽约的公寓自杀身亡， 年仅49岁。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
4月7日，摇滚歌手Bob Geldof之女、英国名媛皮驰斯·盖尔多夫(Peaches Geldof)在家中突然死亡，年仅25岁。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
4月17日，哥伦比亚著名作家、1982年诺贝尔文学奖得主加西亚·马尔克斯(Gabriel Garcia Marquez)在墨西哥因病去世，享年87岁。 REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
4月25日，前西甲巴塞罗那队主帅蒂托·比拉诺瓦(Tito Vilanova)因病去世，年仅45岁。 REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
5月28日，美国黑人传奇女作家玛雅·安吉洛(Maya Angelou)在位于北卡罗莱纳州的的家中去世，享年86岁。 REUTERS/Jim Young
7月13日，南非著名女作家、诺贝尔文学奖获得者内丁·戈迪默(Nadine Gordimer)在约翰内斯堡去世，享年90岁。戈迪默一生都在为反对南非种族隔离制度而抗争，用自己的方式揭露社会黑暗。 REUTERS/Filemore
8月12日，好莱坞黄金年代女演员劳伦·白考尔(Lauren Bacall)因中风在家中去世，享年89岁。曾获奥斯卡终身成就奖的劳伦·白考尔出演了《逃亡》、《盖世枭雄》、《东方快车谋杀案》、《危情十日》等多部影片。 REUmore
8月11日，奥斯卡奖得主、著名喜剧明星罗宾·威廉姆斯(Robin Williams)被发现在位于北加州的家中自缢身亡，终年63岁。威廉姆斯的遗孀称，他患有早期帕金森症和严重的抑郁症。 REUTERS/Eric Thayemore
9月4日，美国老牌喜剧女星琼·里弗斯(Joan Rivers)在因喉管手术并发症在纽约的医院去世，享年81岁。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
10月20日，美国传奇设计师奥斯卡·德拉伦塔(Oscar de la Renta)因病去世，享年82岁。 REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
10月20日，法国石油巨头道达尔总裁马哲睿(Christophe de Margerie )乘坐的飞机在莫斯科起飞时撞上地面的扫雪机，包括马哲睿在内的4名机上人员遇难。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
11月20日，拥有世界上最多贵族头衔、西班牙最富有的女人阿尔贝女公爵卡雅塔纳(Duchess of Alba)在塞维利亚逝世，享年88岁。 REUTERS/ Hugo Correia
下一个
24小时时事新闻（11月28日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
香港警方旺角清场 Police clear HK camp
占中”运动已持续约两个月，香港警察在旺角采取清场行动，逮捕包括多名学生领袖在内的数十名示威者。
美国弗格森爆发骚乱Ferguson Riots
美国密苏里州一陪审团裁决不起诉枪杀黑人青年的白人警官威尔逊，此后弗格森发生暴力抗议和抢劫事件，当局下令增派国民警卫队人员应对骚乱。
走进世外桃源：秘鲁漂浮村落 Floating Village
秘鲁乌鲁斯人在的的喀喀湖用芦苇编织了一种人工岛，在岛上自由自在的生活。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.