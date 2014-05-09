英拉被控渎职 或将面临弹劾 Yingluck Stand Down
2014年5月8日，泰国反贪污委员会决定对前看守总理英拉·西那瓦提起诉讼，理由是她在大米收购项目中存在渎职行为。(摄于5月6日，英拉抵达宪法法院时施传统问候礼。) REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
反贪委计划下周把此案提交上议院，并建议上议院对英拉启动弹劾程序。(5月6日，媒体拍摄英拉在宪法法院作证的直播。 ) REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
5月7日，泰国宪法法院以滥用职权、违反宪法为由，解除英拉的看守总理职务。(记者拍摄法院判决直播。) REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
如果此案英拉被认定有罪，她或面临5年禁止参政的惩罚，并因此失去参加7月国会下议院选举的资格。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
5月7日，看守政府指定副总理兼商务部长尼瓦他隆为新的看守总理。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
5月7日，反政府集会领导人素贴(中)宣布，将原定于14日发起的与政府的“最后对决”提前至9日。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
反独裁民主联盟支持者“红衫军”计划在10日和14日举行大规模集会以声援政府。(5月7日，英拉与支持者握手。)REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
5月8日，反对派示威者在曼谷市中心挥舞国旗举行游行。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
尽管英拉已经下台，反对英拉及其政府的示威者仍在推动在新的选举前进行政治改革。(5月7日，一名反政府示威者挥舞国旗。)REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2014年3月18日，不慎摔伤的英拉坐轮椅参加内阁会议。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
英拉于1967年出生，是泰国前总理他信最小的妹妹，大学毕业后进入商界发展。(2012年6月21日，英拉与儿子合影。) REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
2011年8月5日，英拉选为泰国第28位总理，成为泰国历史上首位女性政府首脑。(摄于2011年7月1日) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2013年8月，泰国反政府组织因对或将特赦他信的一份特赦法案草案产生抗议而在曼谷举行集会，英拉遭遇上台以来最大危机。(2014年2月27日，他信离开新加坡某酒店。) REUTERS/Edgar Su
2013年12月迫于反政府示威活动，英拉宣布解散国会下议院，并表示将尽快确定重新大选的日期。(2013年12月25日，曼谷，反政府示威者与防暴警察对峙。) REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
泰国反对派于2014年1月发起“封锁曼谷”行动，英拉陷入巨大政治危机。(2013年11月4日，一名反政府示威者在曼谷民主纪念碑上挥舞国旗。) REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
