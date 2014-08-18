青奥会开幕式 引发“巴赫自拍”热 Youth Olympic Games
2014年8月16日晚，第二届夏季青年奥林匹克运动会在江苏省南京市隆重开幕。(国际奥委会主席托马斯·巴赫发表讲话。) REUTERS/Aly Song
南京青奥会是继2008年北京奥运会后，在中国举办的又一项具有国际影响的奥林匹克盛事。 REUTERS/Aly Song
中国国家主席习近平及夫人彭丽媛出席开幕式并宣布运动会开幕。 REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool
习近平及夫人彭丽媛欢迎斐济总统埃佩利·奈拉蒂考出席开幕式。REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool
升国旗仪式。REUTERS/Aly Song
来自美国的运动员开始入场。 REUTERS/Aly Song
国际奥委会主席托马斯·巴赫在现场与运动员一起自拍,并呼吁观众自拍，并将照片上传社交网络，与世界人们分享2014南京青奥会现场盛况。 REUTERS/Aly Song
青奥圣火传递。REUTERS/Aly Song
主火炬点燃仪式。REUTERS/Aly Song
开幕式上的大型文艺表演，分为序曲《青春》、《追梦》、《筑梦》、《圆梦》四个部分，讲述了一个关于中国梦、世界梦和青春梦的故事。 REUTERS/Aly Song
河南少林塔沟武校的功夫小子们表演压轴节目第二篇章《筑梦》，震惊全场。REUTERS/Aly Song
精彩舞蹈表演。PREUTERS/Aly Song
美轮美奂。 REUTERS/Aly Song
