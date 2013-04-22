年轻人思维方式在改变中国经济版图 Youth Spending Power
年轻人思维方式的转变，加上河南等昔日贫困省份的庞大人口越来越富裕，这正在改变中国经济版图。(2011年4月26日，上海，两名女子行走在商业区。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
如今，东部沿海城市仍占中国零售消费额的35%，但内地收入激增正在改变这种情况。(2008年7月19日，上海，一名女子在迪诺海滨吃热狗。) REUTERS/Nir Elias
波士顿咨询集团的杰夫·沃尔特斯称，领头羊是赣豫皖等内地省份，消费阶层正迅速扩大，未来几年收入会持续增长，收入即将跨过家庭乐于增加消费的门槛。正在显现的这种“舒适期”对宏观经济具有深远意义。(2010年12月3日，几名女子more
如今，中国的家庭储蓄率约为28%，高居世界前列，但强劲的涨薪势头已令其放松消费束缚。纽约大学教授海伦·密斯预测，2020年中国家庭储蓄率会降至24%。(2012年9月7日，上海，一名女子在路易威登店购物。) REUTERmore
2013年3月27日，中国国际时装周在北京举行，一名模特在后台化妆。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2012年12月2日，北京，一名女子在眼镜店购买眼镜时检查视力。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2012年6月23日，“2012 SUPER SHOW 中国极速赛车节”在上海举行，一名女子戴上头盔。此次赛事汇聚了全国23个省市地区的超级跑车俱乐及世界顶级跑车500余辆和大批超跑爱好者。REUTERS/Carlos more
2012年12月24日，上海，一名女子在圣诞节庆祝活动中表演。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2012年4月29日，北京，一名歌迷在草莓音乐节上参加人浪活动。 REUTERS/Barry Huang
2012年8月23日，北京，一名身穿汉服的表演者查看手机。REUTERS/Jason Lee
2012年10月19日，中国东方航空公司在上海市面向华东六省一市招收空姐，应聘者化妆做准备。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2012年10月30日，北京，一名女子打电话。REUTERS/David Gray
2010年7月30日，中国国际数码互动娱乐展览会在上海举行，几名扮成动漫人物的女子在表演间隙休息。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2009年4月26日，上海，一名男子练习自行车特技。REUTERS/ Nir Elias
2008年2月23日，上海，一名男子在歌厅唱歌。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
2008年6月25日，安徽合肥，学生在钢管舞学校练习舞蹈。REUTERS/Jianan Yu
2007年3月9日，山东济南，一名女子经过一家商店。 REUTERS/Stringer
2007年11月4日，上海，一名女子在整形医院接受双眼皮手术。这是目前中国最普遍的整容手术之一。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
