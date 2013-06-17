上海电影节群星璀璨 Shanghai International Film Festival
为期9天的第十六届上海国际电影节于15日拉开帷幕，今年组委会共收到来自112个国家和地区的1655部影片报名，再一次刷新上海国际电影节的历史纪录。(导演贾樟柯携夫人赵涛亮相红毯。) REUTERS/Aly Song
来自德国、加拿大、希腊等国家和地区的14部影片入围上海国际电影节主竞赛单元“金爵奖”。(香港导演徐克及夫人施南生。) REUTERS/Aly Song
韩国男星赵寅成。 REUTERS/Aly Song
香港演员周润发。 REUTERS/Aly Song
周润发与郭富城。 REUTERS/Aly Song
周杰伦。 REUTERS/Aly Song
刘德华。REUTERS/Aly Song
徐若瑄。REUTERS/Aly Song
凭借《国王的演讲》荣获奥斯卡四项大奖的英国导演汤姆·霍伯(Tom Hooper)为评委会主席。REUTERS/Aly Song
美国导演奥利弗·斯通(Oliver Stone)。 REUTERS/Aly Song
下一个
英王妃孕味时尚风 The pregnant princess
(Reuters) -凯特王妃怀有身孕后仍频频在各种活动中亮相，随着腹部渐渐凸显，身为英国全民时尚偶像的她俨然又掀起一股“孕时尚”风潮。
默多克已提请与邓文迪离婚 Rupert and Wendi split
(Reuters) -新闻集团首席执行官默多克已提请与妻子邓文迪离婚，新闻集团已证实了该消息。
精选图集
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.