版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 20:45 BJT

Somalia hotel attack

A still from a Reuters TV video shows a secondary explosion after a suspected suicide car bomb rammed into the gates of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Reuters TV TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Somali government soldiers carry their colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Somali photojournalist Mohamed Abdiwahab is assisted after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Somali photojournalist Faarah Abdi Warsame talks on his mobile phone after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Reuters office administration Bille Abdi Ahmed is assisted at the Madina hospital after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Somali government soldiers carry their colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Somali cameraman Yousuf Hussein waits for treatment at the Madina hospital after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Rescuers prepare to carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Somali government soldiers secure the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
The blood stained camera of a photojournalist is seen after a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
A general view shows the scene of a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Somali government soldiers assist their injured colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Rescuers prepare to carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Somali Freelance journalist Mohamed Guray holds his camera after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 星期三
