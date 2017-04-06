版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 05:50 BJT

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

A police water cannon disperses demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A police water cannon disperses demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
A police water cannon disperses demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
1 / 30
Demonstrators attend to a fellow protester during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators attend to a fellow protester during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Gamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators attend to a fellow protester during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 30
Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 30
Demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with security forces at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with security forces at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuemore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with security forces at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
4 / 30
Venezuelan national guard fire tear gas towards demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan national guard fire tear gas towards demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuelamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Venezuelan national guard fire tear gas towards demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 30
Demonstrators carry a fellow protester injured during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Demonstrators carry a fellow protester injured during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Chrismore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators carry a fellow protester injured during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
6 / 30
Demonstrators are seen amidst tear gas fired by police during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Demonstrators are seen amidst tear gas fired by police during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators are seen amidst tear gas fired by police during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
7 / 30
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
8 / 30
Venezuelan national guards are seen through a burning barricade during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan national guards are seen through a burning barricade during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuemore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Venezuelan national guards are seen through a burning barricade during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 30
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 30
A general view shows an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A general view shows an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
A general view shows an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
11 / 30
Demonstrators run from tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators run from tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlinmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators run from tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 30
Demonstrators are seen amidst tear gas fired by police during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators are seen amidst tear gas fired by police during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Aprilmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators are seen amidst tear gas fired by police during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
13 / 30
A demonstrator carries a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator carries a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
A demonstrator carries a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 30
A demonstrator throws a stone at policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A demonstrator throws a stone at policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Belmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
A demonstrator throws a stone at policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 30
Demonstrators set up a barricade during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators set up a barricade during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators set up a barricade during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 30
Police stand amidst tear gas during clashes with demonstrators at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Police stand amidst tear gas during clashes with demonstrators at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Police stand amidst tear gas during clashes with demonstrators at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 30
Demonstrators run from a police water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators run from a police water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators run from a police water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 30
A demonstrator clings to a police vehicle mounted with a water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator clings to a police vehicle mounted with a water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Vmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
A demonstrator clings to a police vehicle mounted with a water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 30
A demonstrator throws a stone towards policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws a stone towards policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
A demonstrator throws a stone towards policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 30
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles raises his arms as he reacts after being exposed to tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles raises his arms as he reacts after being exposed to tear gas during an oppmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles raises his arms as he reacts after being exposed to tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 30
Demonstrators stand in front of a police water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators stand in front of a police water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators stand in front of a police water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
22 / 30
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 30
A demonstrator helps a fellow protester overcome by tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator helps a fellow protester overcome by tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela.more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
A demonstrator helps a fellow protester overcome by tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 30
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
25 / 30
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
26 / 30
A demonstrator holds up a black flag during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A demonstrator holds up a black flag during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
A demonstrator holds up a black flag during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
27 / 30
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
28 / 30
Demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuelamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
29 / 30
Demonstrators march during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators march during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 7日 星期五
Demonstrators march during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
America in the Great War

America in the Great War

下一个

America in the Great War

America in the Great War

Today marks a century since the U.S. entry into World War One.

2017年 4月 7日
Ghosts of Chernobyl

Ghosts of Chernobyl

Inside the uninhabitable 'exclusion zone' surrounding Chernobyl.

2017年 4月 6日
Drifting towards Europe

Drifting towards Europe

Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.

2017年 4月 6日
Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in...

2017年 4月 6日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐