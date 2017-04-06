Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
A police water cannon disperses demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christmore
Demonstrators attend to a fellow protester during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Gamore
Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcmore
Demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with security forces at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuemore
Venezuelan national guard fire tear gas towards demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuelamore
Demonstrators carry a fellow protester injured during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Chrismore
Demonstrators are seen amidst tear gas fired by police during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTEmore
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/more
Venezuelan national guards are seen through a burning barricade during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuemore
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. more
A general view shows an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators run from tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlinmore
Demonstrators are seen amidst tear gas fired by police during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Aprilmore
A demonstrator carries a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Cmore
A demonstrator throws a stone at policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Belmore
Demonstrators set up a barricade during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlimore
Police stand amidst tear gas during clashes with demonstrators at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. Rmore
Demonstrators run from a police water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos more
A demonstrator clings to a police vehicle mounted with a water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Vmore
A demonstrator throws a stone towards policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlmore
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles raises his arms as he reacts after being exposed to tear gas during an oppmore
Demonstrators stand in front of a police water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERmore
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/more
A demonstrator helps a fellow protester overcome by tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela.more
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/more
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. more
A demonstrator holds up a black flag during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/more
Demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuelamore
Demonstrators march during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
