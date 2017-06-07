版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 7日 星期三 08:00 BJT

Aftermath in London

A woman reacts near the scene of the recent attack during a minute's silence in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Forensic officers walk along the road at the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, at Potters Field Park, in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Christine Archibald, originally from Castlegar, British Columbia, was killed in the attacks. Archibald, a 30-year-old Canadian, had worked in a shelter for the homeless before moving to Europe to be with her fiance. Courtesy of the Archibald family/via REUTERS

A man reacts next to floral tributes near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A person lays a floral tribute after a vigil at Potters Field Park, near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A man embraces a boy as they look at flowers left on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A Muslim man holds a placard during a protest near the site of the attack. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A pedestrian looks at a hand drawn poster on a wall near the scene of the attack. REUTERS/Toby Melville

School girls look at floral tributes after a vigil to remember the victims of the attack at Potters Field Park, in central London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman reacts next to flowers left on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Forensics investigators leave a property which was raided by police in East Ham, east London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Onlookers react near the scene of an attack close to London Bridge in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A police officers walks outside a property after it was searched, in Barking, east London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A group of construction workers react as they leave flowers on the south side of London Bridge near Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visit the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Forensic investigators work outside Borough Market. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A police officer stands next to a person detained after a property was raided in Newham, east London. REUTERS/Neill Hall

Pedestrians walk past barriers on Westminster Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay.

A boy tries on a City of London police officer's helmet as he poses for a souvenir picture on London Bridge. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Muslims pray at a floral tribute near London Bridge. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A woman cries as she walks after leaving a tribute on London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Commuters walk past flowers and messages left outside Monument Underground station next to London Bridge. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A police officer stands behind discarded medical equipment near Borough Market. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A man is seen on the ground after armed police officers opened fire on suspected attackers in Borough Market. REUTERS/Gabriele Sciotto

Police entering a bar in London, telling people to get down in this screen grab from video. Twitter/Yatesy17 via REUTERS TV

People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

