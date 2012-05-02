版本:
Bin Laden compound: A year later

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Children are seen through the window of a house under construction as they play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A boy stands at the rooftop of his house near the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. Osama bin Laden was killed a year ago, on May 2, 2011, by a United States special operations military unit in a raid on his compound in Abbottabad. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A boy rests next to another boy standing at the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Naseem Bibi, a sacked Pakistani health worker, talks to the media on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Children play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A boy cycles past the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A boy guides his sheep past the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Six-year-old Anum, poses for her uncle for a picture while visiting the site of the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A view of a wholesale vegetable market in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Locals hang on the back of a van as they head to their town on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A man has his hair cut at a barber shop in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Residents walk past a food stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A man pauses while cooking pakoras at a stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Children eat potato chips at a food stall in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A man sits in a tea shop in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

An elderly man stands in front of a political campaign billboard in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A taxi driver smokes a cigarette while he waits for passengers along a road in Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Residents offer Friday prayers on the roof of Jamia Masjid Mandian in Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Mumtaz takes care of her family's pet camels while travelling with her family in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A man carries a tray with cups and pots to sell tea while crossing a road near a market in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Yasir, 12, uses a hammer to break a concrete block to scavenge for iron from the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

An elderly man rides a donkey along a road on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A man carries a basket of fruits on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A man carries an empty canister on his head while heading to market in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A man is silhouetted as he walks past the window of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad April 22, 2012, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A man exercises in a gym in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

An advertising poster outside a gym in Abbottabad April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

An elderly man rides a donkey along a road in the outskirt of Abbottabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Residents walk past policemen guarding the partially demolished compound where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A farmer works in a field on the outskirts of Abbottabad April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

