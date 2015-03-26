路透3月照片精选（上）
3月15日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，愤怒的基督徒人群围攻一名涉嫌参与自杀性袭击的男子。拉合尔的两座教堂当日遭炸弹袭击，导致14人死亡，近80人受伤。REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
3月1日，意大利米兰，模特在米兰时装周期间展示Dolce & Gabbana 2015/16秋冬系列。REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
3月15日，利比亚苏尔特附近，来自米苏拉塔的士兵向“伊斯兰国”武装分子开火。忠于“伊斯兰国”的武装分子近几周在利比亚中部扩充势力范围。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
3月18日，印度新德里，一名男子在屋顶上放飞鸽子。REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
3月11日，意大利那不勒斯，一栋大楼旁悬挂的巨幅海报上是一名身穿牛仔裤和修女服饰的半裸模特，服装连锁品牌Rosso di Sera的这幅海报引发公众争议。教皇方济各不久后将访问那不勒斯。REUTERS/Ciro De Lmore
3月15日，西班牙南部马拉加附近El Chorro-Alora，记者们沿着修葺后的“国王小道”行走。“国王小道”距地面100多米，号称全世界最危险的登山步道。REUTERS/Jon Nazca
3月15日，澳大利亚墨尔本，一名车迷拍摄世界一级方程式赛车(F1)2015赛季澳大利亚大奖赛颁奖仪式。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
3月11日，英国英格兰南部马盖特，英国凯特王妃参观特纳当代艺术馆期间，观赏艺术家杰瑞米·米勒的作品。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
3月5日，阿富汗喀布尔，一群男子穿着阿富汗女子的“布卡袍”游行，争取女权。REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
3月5日，英国伯明翰举办克鲁弗兹狗展。据了解，克鲁弗兹狗展是世界上规模最大的狗展，有着120多年的悠久历史。REUTERS/Darren Staples
3月11日，巴黎时装周，Moncler Gamme Rouge的2015/16秋冬女装发布会上，模特们展示意大利设计师詹巴迪斯塔·瓦利（Giambattista Valli）的作品。 REUTERS/Charles Plmore
3月8日，美国加州雷东多海滩举行风筝节，一位父亲用手举着女儿观看风筝。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3月1日，阿富汗潘杰希尔省，雪崩幸存者在厚厚的积雪中行走。官员周四称，阿富汗北部有超过180人在30年来最严重的雪崩中丧生。 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
3月18日，德国法兰克福，欧洲央行新总部大楼正式启用几小时前，发生反资本主义骚乱，四辆警车被示威者纵火焚烧。REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
3月3日，韩国加平郡，一位新娘在集体婚礼开始前等待新郎。韩国统一教为数百对新人举行大型集体婚礼。这是自韩统一教创始人文鲜明去世之后，第三次举行这一活动。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
空客A320坠毁 机上无人生还
由德国汉莎航空旗下的廉价航空公司--德翼航空运营的一架空客客机A320周二在法国阿尔卑斯山区坠毁，机上150人全部遇难，包括16名儿童。
春之韵
迟日江山丽，春风花草香。路透记者带您领略春日美景。
新加坡前总理李光耀因病去世
新加坡总理公署称，首任总理李光耀周一早晨逝世，享年91岁。李光耀曾在英国剑桥大学攻读法律，被公认为是带领新加坡跻身全球人均收入最高国家之列的功臣。
智利火山喷发场面壮观
智利南部的维拉里卡(Villarrica)火山喷发，火山灰和熔岩直窜天际，场面宏伟壮观。
