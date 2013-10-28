版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 28日 星期一 14:16 BJT

路透10月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month

10月1日，在巴黎时装周上，模特展示由法国设计师Agnes b.设计的服装。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月1日，美国华盛顿，一名游客在关闭的圆顶国会大厦前自拍。由于美国两党关于医改法案依然未能达成一致协议，导致新财年的财政预算案未能通过，美国政府于当日被迫关门。REUTERS/Larry Downing

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月3日，美国华盛顿，在Sixth & I Synagogue为失业人员提供的聚会场所内，乒乓球拍上贴有国会领导人的头像。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月3日，在北京网球公开赛上，塞尔维亚选手德约科维奇战胜西班牙选手费尔南多·沃达斯科，球迷们争抢德约科维奇抛出的毛巾。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月5日，西班牙民众在马德里举行示威游行，要求首相拉霍伊(Mariano Rajoy)辞职。 REUTERS/Susana Vera

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月5日，第42届阿尔伯克基国际气球节在美国举行，观众聚集在气球公园观看由500多只形态各异的热气球升空。REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月6日，埃及前总统穆尔西的支持者借1973年第四次中东战争纪念日之际再次示威，抗议军队将穆尔西赶下台。穆斯林兄弟会支持者与反对者以及军警发生冲突，造成至少51人死亡，268人受伤。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月4日，甘肃敦煌，游客们骑着骆驼沿着明霞山行进。 REUTERS/China Daily

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月7日，印度加尔各答，寡妇们载歌载舞迎接为纪念印度教女神杜尔迦而举办的杜尔迦供节。REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月8日，浙江杭州，台风“菲特”过境后，一座凉亭被洪水淹没。 REUTERS/Lang Lang

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月9日，马来西亚布城，工人在清理钢铁清真寺内的水池。REUTERS/Samsul Said

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月9日，在德国柏林灯光节开幕仪式上，人们观看被彩灯装饰的柏林大教堂。本次活动持续至20日，柏林很多地标性建筑和旅游景点都被灯点亮。REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月10日，印度钦奈，孩子们钻进海滩上的水泥管里玩耍。REUTERS/Babu

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月11日，泰国曼谷，在泰国总理英拉欢迎中国总理李克强到访仪式结束后，工作人员收起红地毯。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月12日，第35届铁人三项世界锦标赛在夏威夷科纳举行，业余铁人三项运动员准备开始长达3.86公里的游泳部分比赛。REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月13日，一年一度的Barcolana帆船比赛在意大利里雅斯特港举行，共有超过1,500名的选手参赛。REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月4日，阿富汗喀布尔，青年人在水上乐园玩滑梯。该水上乐园拥有餐厅和冲浪池，以及为孩子准备的游乐区，并允许10岁以下的女童进入。 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月7日，比利时布鲁塞尔，消防队员举行抗议示威要求改善工作条件，并向防暴警察喷射高压水枪泡沫灭火剂。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月26日，保加利亚索菲亚，叙利亚儿童在难民中心等待接受医疗检查。 REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
10月26日，在苏丹政府军控制的阿卜耶伊地区，妇女们手执旗帜参加公投前的集会。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
