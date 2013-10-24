版本:
中国
2013年 10月 24日 星期四

路透10月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month

A car drives past the residence of Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst next to Limburg Cathedral (L) in Limburg October 14, 2013. A Roman Catholic bishop under fire for spending some 31 million euros ($42 million) on an ultra-luxurious residence should examine his conscience over the crisis he has caused, the head of Germany's bishops said on Monday. Tebartz-van Elst of Limburg in western Germany has stirred anger and calls for his resignation among German Catholics and media over huge cost overruns on his residence at a time when Pope Francis is stressing humility and serving the poor. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A car drives past the residence of Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst next to Limburg Cathedral (L) in Limburg October 14, 2013. A Roman Catholic bishop under fire for spending some 31 million euros ($42 million) on an ultra-luxurious residence should examine his conscience over the crisis he has caused, the head of Germany's bishops said on Monday. Tebartz-van Elst of Limburg in western Germany has stirred anger and calls for his resignation among German Catholics and media over huge cost overruns on his residence at a time when Pope Francis is stressing humility and serving the poor. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Hindu women wait in a queue to offer sweets and take blessings from Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. The festival that started on Friday is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Hindu women wait in a queue to offer sweets and take blessings from Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi October 14, 2013. The festival that started on Friday is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A teacher (2nd L) adjusts the position of a student as a group of first graders practise at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, October 15, 2013. The daily schedule for young gymnasts in the school includes literacy and general knowledge classes in the morning and athletic training in the afternoon. REUTERS/William Hong (CHINA - Tags: EDUCATION SPORT GYMNASTICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A teacher (2nd L) adjusts the position of a student as a group of first graders practise at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, October 15, 2013. The daily schedule for young gymnasts in the school includes literacy and general knowledge classes in the morning and athletic training in the afternoon. REUTERS/William Hong (CHINA - Tags: EDUCATION SPORT GYMNASTICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Models present creations by Chinese designer Guo Pei in "The Arabian 1002th Night" show during Fashion Week in Singapore October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE - Tags: FASHION)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Models present creations by Chinese designer Guo Pei in "The Arabian 1002th Night" show during Fashion Week in Singapore October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE - Tags: FASHION)
Residents look at a collapsed Holy Trinity parish church at Loay, Bohol after an earthquake struck central Philippines October 17, 2013. The Philippines started to clear roads blocked by debris on Thursday as it reckoned up the cost of this week's powerful earthquake, with the death toll rising to at least 158. Tens of thousands of residents of Bohol island, which took the brunt of Tuesday's 7.2 magnitude quake, remained living outdoors, for fear of aftershocks bringing down damaged homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (PHILIPPINES - Tags: DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY RELIGION)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Residents look at a collapsed Holy Trinity parish church at Loay, Bohol after an earthquake struck central Philippines October 17, 2013. The Philippines started to clear roads blocked by debris on Thursday as it reckoned up the cost of this week's powerful earthquake, with the death toll rising to at least 158. Tens of thousands of residents of Bohol island, which took the brunt of Tuesday's 7.2 magnitude quake, remained living outdoors, for fear of aftershocks bringing down damaged homes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (PHILIPPINES - Tags: DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY RELIGION)
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. The robot is the world's first-ever functioning bionic man made of prosthetic parts and artificial organ implants. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. The robot is the world's first-ever functioning bionic man made of prosthetic parts and artificial organ implants. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)
Children look at models of giant whales displayed at the exhibition “Whales – Giants of the Oceans” at the Natural History museum in the western city of Muenster October 17, 2013. The exhibition runs until November 3. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY EDUCATION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Children look at models of giant whales displayed at the exhibition “Whales – Giants of the Oceans” at the Natural History museum in the western city of Muenster October 17, 2013. The exhibition runs until November 3. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY EDUCATION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighbourhood October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control and Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the regime. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi (SYRIA - Tags: DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighbourhood October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control and Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the regime. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi (SYRIA - Tags: DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, signs a copy of her book before an event launching her memoir, "I Am Malala", at the Southbank Centre in central London October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS EDUCATION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, signs a copy of her book before an event launching her memoir, "I Am Malala", at the Southbank Centre in central London October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS EDUCATION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Guardia di Finanza policemen hold shields as protesters throw flares during a protest in front of the Ministry of Finance building in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. Scuffles broke out in Rome on Saturday as tens of thousands of people marched through Italy's capital to protest against unemployment, government cuts and big construction projects they say take money away from social services. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (ITALY - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT CRIME LAW)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Guardia di Finanza policemen hold shields as protesters throw flares during a protest in front of the Ministry of Finance building in downtown Rome October 19, 2013. Scuffles broke out in Rome on Saturday as tens of thousands of people marched through Italy's capital to protest against unemployment, government cuts and big construction projects they say take money away from social services. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (ITALY - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT CRIME LAW)
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)
A woman looks at herself reflected in Jeppe Hein's "Right Diagonal Cut" at the 303 Gallery, from New York's stand at the Frieze Art Fair in central London, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A woman looks at herself reflected in Jeppe Hein's "Right Diagonal Cut" at the 303 Gallery, from New York's stand at the Frieze Art Fair in central London, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY)
Blood trickles down the tattooed torso of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine as he is pierced before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (THAILAND - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
Blood trickles down the tattooed torso of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine as he is pierced before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (THAILAND - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a smoggy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 21, 2013. Air quality in Chinese cities is of increasing concern to China's stability-obsessed leadership because it plays into popular resentment over political privilege and rising inequality in the world's second-largest economy. According to local media, most of the major cities in north-eastern China encountered heavy smog on Monday morning. The visibility in Shenyang was measured at 0800 local time (OOOO GMT) on Monday to be of less than 200 metres (656 ft). REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY POLITICS)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a smoggy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 21, 2013. Air quality in Chinese cities is of increasing concern to China's stability-obsessed leadership because it plays into popular resentment over political privilege and rising inequality in the world's second-largest economy. According to local media, most of the major cities in north-eastern China encountered heavy smog on Monday morning. The visibility in Shenyang was measured at 0800 local time (OOOO GMT) on Monday to be of less than 200 metres (656 ft). REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY POLITICS)
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, Expedition 37 flight engineer, Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin commander (R), and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, flight engineer, pose for a photo in the Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station in this October 14, 2013 handout photo courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters (OUTER SPACE - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, Expedition 37 flight engineer, Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin commander (R), and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, flight engineer, pose for a photo in the Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station in this October 14, 2013 handout photo courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters (OUTER SPACE - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
A female Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighter walks through a burnt area after trying to extinguish a small fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Blackheath, located around 70 km (43 miles) west of Sydney, October 23, 2013. A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian state of New South Wales, as bushfires continue to burn west of Sydney and weather conditions expected to worsen over the coming days. Around 60 fires are still burning across the state. REUTERS/David Gray (AUSTRALIA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 10月 24日 星期四
A female Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighter walks through a burnt area after trying to extinguish a small fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Blackheath, located around 70 km (43 miles) west of Sydney, October 23, 2013. A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian state of New South Wales, as bushfires continue to burn west of Sydney and weather conditions expected to worsen over the coming days. Around 60 fires are still burning across the state. REUTERS/David Gray (AUSTRALIA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
(Reuters) - 2013年10月17日至23日，上海国际时装周2014春夏作品发布在上海新天地太平湖公园上演。来自全球的134个品牌在为期一周的时间内为公众呈现41场专业时装发布秀。

2013年 10月 24日

2013年 10月 24日
(Reuters) - 聚焦10月18日至25日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 10月 24日

2013年 10月 24日
(Reuters) -

2013年 10月 24日
(Reuters) - 苹果在旧金山召开新品发布会，推出新款iPad Air平板电脑和新款iPad mini，以及更高速的Mac电脑。

2013年 10月 23日

2013年 10月 23日

