路透10月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month

A car drives past the residence of Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst next to Limburg Cathedral (L) in Limburg October 14, 2013. A Roman Catholic bishop under fire for spending some 31 million euros ($42 million) on an ultra-luxurious residence should examine his conscience over the crisis he has caused, the head of Germany's bishops said on Monday. Tebartz-van Elst of Limburg in western Germany has stirred anger and calls for his resignation among German Catholics and media over huge cost overruns on his residence at a time when Pope Francis is stressing humility and serving the poor. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

