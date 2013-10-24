路透10月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month
A car drives past the residence of Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst next to Limburg Cathedral (L) in Limburmore
Hindu women wait in a queue to offer sweets and take blessings from Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of themore
A teacher (2nd L) adjusts the position of a student as a group of first graders practise at the gymnastics halmore
Models present creations by Chinese designer Guo Pei in "The Arabian 1002th Night" show during Fashion Week inmore
Residents look at a collapsed Holy Trinity parish church at Loay, Bohol after an earthquake struck central Phimore
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Smore
Children look at models of giant whales displayed at the exhibition “Whales – Giants of the Oceans” at the Natmore
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighbourhood October 20, 2013more
Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girlsmore
Guardia di Finanza policemen hold shields as protesters throw flares during a protest in front of the Ministrymore
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California Omore
A woman looks at herself reflected in Jeppe Hein's "Right Diagonal Cut" at the 303 Gallery, from New York's stmore
Blood trickles down the tattooed torso of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine as he is pierced before thmore
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen on a smoggy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 2more
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, Expedition 37 flight engineer, Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin commander (R),more
A female Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighter walks through a burnt area after trying to extinguish a small fimore
炫彩时装耀上海 Shanghai Fashion Week
(Reuters) - 2013年10月17日至23日，上海国际时装周2014春夏作品发布在上海新天地太平湖公园上演。来自全球的134个品牌在为期一周的时间内为公众呈现41场专业时装发布秀。
本周中国区精选(10月18日-25日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦10月18日至25日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
苹果发布iPad Air与iPad mini 2
(Reuters) - 苹果在旧金山召开新品发布会，推出新款iPad Air平板电脑和新款iPad mini，以及更高速的Mac电脑。
