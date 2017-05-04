版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:22 BJT

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip leaves after a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Prince Philip leaves after a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedramore

Reuters / 2016年 6月 10日 星期五
Prince Philip leaves after a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Close
1 / 31
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh after bidding farewell to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh after bidding farewell to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins more

Reuters / 2014年 4月 11日 星期五
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh after bidding farewell to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Close
2 / 31
Britain's Prince Philip leaves Buckingham Palace in London, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Britain's Prince Philip leaves Buckingham Palace in London, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Britain's Prince Philip leaves Buckingham Palace in London, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 31
Queen Elizabeth addresses both Houses of Parliament, next to Prince Philip at Westminster Hall in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jack Hill/Pool

Queen Elizabeth addresses both Houses of Parliament, next to Prince Philip at Westminster Hall in London Marchmore

Reuters / 2012年 3月 20日 星期二
Queen Elizabeth addresses both Houses of Parliament, next to Prince Philip at Westminster Hall in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jack Hill/Pool
Close
4 / 31
The hand of Queen Elizabeth is held by Prince Philip after her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, November 13, 2002. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

The hand of Queen Elizabeth is held by Prince Philip after her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in thmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
The hand of Queen Elizabeth is held by Prince Philip after her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, November 13, 2002. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Close
5 / 31
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip view the restored bed-chamber at the Maritime Museum in London, May 1, 1990. REUTERS/Mike Parsson

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip view the restored bed-chamber at the Maritime Museum in London, May 1, 1990.more

Reuters / 2006年 6月 13日 星期二
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip view the restored bed-chamber at the Maritime Museum in London, May 1, 1990. REUTERS/Mike Parsson
Close
6 / 31
Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh walking in the grounds of Broadlands in southern England, the home of the Duke's uncle, Earl Mountbatten on their honeymoon, November 1947. REUTERS/The Royal Collection

Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh walking in the grounds of Broadlands in southern England, the hommore

Reuters / 2008年 1月 29日 星期二
Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh walking in the grounds of Broadlands in southern England, the home of the Duke's uncle, Earl Mountbatten on their honeymoon, November 1947. REUTERS/The Royal Collection
Close
7 / 31
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster talk with ballerina Margot Fonteyn in London, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster talk with ballerina Margot Fonteyn in London, June 10, 1958. more

Reuters / 2007年 11月 9日 星期五
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster talk with ballerina Margot Fonteyn in London, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 31
Prince Philip pauses in front of a life-sized cartoon of himself at the opening of New Zealand cartoonist Sir David Low's exhibition at the National Library in Wellington, November 7, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Prince Philip pauses in front of a life-sized cartoon of himself at the opening of New Zealand cartoonist Sir more

Reuters / 2009年 5月 11日 星期一
Prince Philip pauses in front of a life-sized cartoon of himself at the opening of New Zealand cartoonist Sir David Low's exhibition at the National Library in Wellington, November 7, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 31
Prince Philip offers a helping hand to the Queen Mother as they leave church following morning service at the Saint Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, December 25, 1999. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Prince Philip offers a helping hand to the Queen Mother as they leave church following morning service at the more

Reuters / 2009年 5月 19日 星期二
Prince Philip offers a helping hand to the Queen Mother as they leave church following morning service at the Saint Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, December 25, 1999. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 31
The Duke of Edinburgh attends the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, June 5, 2004. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Duke of Edinburgh attends the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, June 5, 2004. more

Reuters / 2010年 3月 15日 星期一
The Duke of Edinburgh attends the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, June 5, 2004. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 31
Prince Philip, in his role as the Regiment Colonel in Chief, visits The Queens Royal Hussars in Basra, Iraq, October 2006. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence

Prince Philip, in his role as the Regiment Colonel in Chief, visits The Queens Royal Hussars in Basra, Iraq, Omore

Reuters / 2006年 10月 23日 星期一
Prince Philip, in his role as the Regiment Colonel in Chief, visits The Queens Royal Hussars in Basra, Iraq, October 2006. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence
Close
12 / 31
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch as an orphan performs at the Mildmay HIV Centre in Kampala, Uganda, November 22, 2007. REUTERS/Jon Hrusa/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch as an orphan performs at the Mildmay HIV Centre in Kampala, Uganda, Nomore

Reuters / 2007年 11月 22日 星期四
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch as an orphan performs at the Mildmay HIV Centre in Kampala, Uganda, November 22, 2007. REUTERS/Jon Hrusa/Pool
Close
13 / 31
Prince Philip sips from a glass of Boag beer as he visits the brewery in Launceston, Australia, March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Prince Philip sips from a glass of Boag beer as he visits the brewery in Launceston, Australia, March 29, 2000more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 5日 星期日
Prince Philip sips from a glass of Boag beer as he visits the brewery in Launceston, Australia, March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Close
14 / 31
The Duke of Edinburgh listens to residents during a garden party at Hillsborough Castle, County Down in Northern Ireland, July 30, 2001. REUTERS/File

The Duke of Edinburgh listens to residents during a garden party at Hillsborough Castle, County Down in Northemore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
The Duke of Edinburgh listens to residents during a garden party at Hillsborough Castle, County Down in Northern Ireland, July 30, 2001. REUTERS/File
Close
15 / 31
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony on Horseguards Parade, June 13, 1996. REUTERS/File

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony on Horseguards Parade, June 13, 1996more

Reuters / 2009年 5月 14日 星期四
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony on Horseguards Parade, June 13, 1996. REUTERS/File
Close
16 / 31
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England, November 2007. REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England, November 2007. REUTERS/Fimore

Reuters / 2007年 11月 19日 星期一
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England, November 2007. REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/Pool
Close
17 / 31
Queen Elizabeth is accompanied by Prince Philip as they proceed through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Queen Elizabeth is accompanied by Prince Philip as they proceed through the Royal Gallery before the State Opemore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 27日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth is accompanied by Prince Philip as they proceed through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
18 / 31
Queen Elizabeth waits to read the Queen's Speech to lawmakers in the House of Lords, next to Prince Philip, during the State Opening of Parliament in central London, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Queen Elizabeth waits to read the Queen's Speech to lawmakers in the House of Lords, next to Prince Philip, dumore

Reuters / 2012年 5月 9日 星期三
Queen Elizabeth waits to read the Queen's Speech to lawmakers in the House of Lords, next to Prince Philip, during the State Opening of Parliament in central London, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
Close
19 / 31
A pigeon flies ahead of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, behind as they wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A pigeon flies ahead of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Catherine, Duchess omore

Reuters / 2016年 6月 12日 星期日
A pigeon flies ahead of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, behind as they wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
20 / 31
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wait to greet guests prior to a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Kumm/Pool

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wait to greet guests prior to a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palacmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 25日 星期四
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wait to greet guests prior to a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palace in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Kumm/Pool
Close
21 / 31
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles watch the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, Britain September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles watch the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gatheringmore

Reuters / 2015年 9月 6日 星期日
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles watch the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, Britain September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
22 / 31
Prince Philip meets Ian "Spike" Betterton, Chair of The Friends of St Georges Park, during a visit to Kidderminster in central England July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heathcliffe O'Malley/Pool

Prince Philip meets Ian "Spike" Betterton, Chair of The Friends of St Georges Park, during a visit to Kiddermimore

Reuters / 2012年 7月 12日 星期四
Prince Philip meets Ian "Spike" Betterton, Chair of The Friends of St Georges Park, during a visit to Kidderminster in central England July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heathcliffe O'Malley/Pool
Close
23 / 31
Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip, after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales April 1, 2011. Prince William was serving as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, based at RAF Valley on Anglesey, an island off the north west coast of Wales. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip, after being shown around a Smore

Reuters / 2011年 4月 1日 星期五
Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip, after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales April 1, 2011. Prince William was serving as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, based at RAF Valley on Anglesey, an island off the north west coast of Wales. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool
Close
24 / 31
Prince Philip entrusts new regimental colours to Lieutenant Bronson Peacock from 3rd Battalion of The Royal Canadian Regiment at a Queen's Park ceremony in Toronto, Canada April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Prince Philip entrusts new regimental colours to Lieutenant Bronson Peacock from 3rd Battalion of The Royal Camore

Reuters / 2013年 4月 28日 星期日
Prince Philip entrusts new regimental colours to Lieutenant Bronson Peacock from 3rd Battalion of The Royal Canadian Regiment at a Queen's Park ceremony in Toronto, Canada April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
25 / 31
Prince Philip smiles after presenting Royal Medals at the Royal Society of Edinburgh, in Edinburgh August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Prince Philip smiles after presenting Royal Medals at the Royal Society of Edinburgh, in Edinburgh August 12, more

Reuters / 2013年 8月 12日 星期一
Prince Philip smiles after presenting Royal Medals at the Royal Society of Edinburgh, in Edinburgh August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool
Close
26 / 31
Queen Elizabeth leaves with Prince Philip after a service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Queen Elizabeth leaves with Prince Philip after a service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday at St Paul's Cmore

Reuters / 2016年 6月 10日 星期五
Queen Elizabeth leaves with Prince Philip after a service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
27 / 31
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince William walk amongst spring blossom and flowers in Windsor, southern England March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince William walk amongst spring blossom and flowers in Windsor, southernmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 31日 星期一
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince William walk amongst spring blossom and flowers in Windsor, southern England March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
28 / 31
Queen Elizabeth travels with Prince Philip on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Queen Elizabeth travels with Prince Philip on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9,more

Reuters / 2015年 9月 10日 星期四
Queen Elizabeth travels with Prince Philip on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool
Close
29 / 31
Members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip watch a flypast as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlomore

Reuters / 2016年 6月 11日 星期六
Members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip watch a flypast as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
30 / 31
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for the fourth day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for the fourth day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, Junemore

Reuters / 2010年 6月 18日 星期五
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for the fourth day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
31 / 31
重播
下一图片集
Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

下一个

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government...

2017年 5月 3日
The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

2017年 5月 3日
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in...

2017年 5月 3日
The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

2017年 5月 3日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐