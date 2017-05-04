Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip leaves after a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedramore
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh after bidding farewell to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins more
Britain's Prince Philip leaves Buckingham Palace in London, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Queen Elizabeth addresses both Houses of Parliament, next to Prince Philip at Westminster Hall in London Marchmore
The hand of Queen Elizabeth is held by Prince Philip after her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in thmore
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip view the restored bed-chamber at the Maritime Museum in London, May 1, 1990.more
Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh walking in the grounds of Broadlands in southern England, the hommore
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster talk with ballerina Margot Fonteyn in London, June 10, 1958. more
Prince Philip pauses in front of a life-sized cartoon of himself at the opening of New Zealand cartoonist Sir more
Prince Philip offers a helping hand to the Queen Mother as they leave church following morning service at the more
The Duke of Edinburgh attends the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, June 5, 2004. more
Prince Philip, in his role as the Regiment Colonel in Chief, visits The Queens Royal Hussars in Basra, Iraq, Omore
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch as an orphan performs at the Mildmay HIV Centre in Kampala, Uganda, Nomore
Prince Philip sips from a glass of Boag beer as he visits the brewery in Launceston, Australia, March 29, 2000more
The Duke of Edinburgh listens to residents during a garden party at Hillsborough Castle, County Down in Northemore
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony on Horseguards Parade, June 13, 1996more
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England, November 2007. REUTERS/Fimore
Queen Elizabeth is accompanied by Prince Philip as they proceed through the Royal Gallery before the State Opemore
Queen Elizabeth waits to read the Queen's Speech to lawmakers in the House of Lords, next to Prince Philip, dumore
A pigeon flies ahead of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Catherine, Duchess omore
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wait to greet guests prior to a state banquet at Bellevue presidential palacmore
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles watch the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gatheringmore
Prince Philip meets Ian "Spike" Betterton, Chair of The Friends of St Georges Park, during a visit to Kiddermimore
Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip, after being shown around a Smore
Prince Philip entrusts new regimental colours to Lieutenant Bronson Peacock from 3rd Battalion of The Royal Camore
Prince Philip smiles after presenting Royal Medals at the Royal Society of Edinburgh, in Edinburgh August 12, more
Queen Elizabeth leaves with Prince Philip after a service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday at St Paul's Cmore
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince William walk amongst spring blossom and flowers in Windsor, southernmore
Queen Elizabeth travels with Prince Philip on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9,more
Members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlomore
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for the fourth day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, Junemore
