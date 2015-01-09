Vigils after Paris attack
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, bmore
A person holds a pen, symbolizing freedom of speech, as lights on the Eiffel Tower start to dim before switchimore
People place placards reading "I am Charlie", cartoons and candles in front of the Love monument as a tribute more
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly more
Placards reading "I am Charlie" and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy more
A woman holds a placard that reads, I am Charlie, during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015more
Two pencils left with a note to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly nemore
People leave pens and pencils on a French flag a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices ofmore
Pens and pencils are seen near candles at a vigil in Place de Republic in Paris January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jackmore
A man wears a pen in a black armband during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of thmore
A woman raises a pen during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of wemore
People hold up posters, which include Charlie Hebdo Editor Stephane Charbonnier (front), a cartoonist known asmore
A man places a placard during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices ofmore
A woman is seen with "Not scared" written on her hands as she attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims ofmore
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly more
People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A placard which reads I am Charlie is pictured as people gather in front of the European Parliament in Brusselmore
People gather to mourn in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin Janmore
A person holds a candle during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Chrmore
People light candles in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman cries during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A person holds a placard during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gomore
People gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate, near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, more
A man places a candle in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin Januarmore
A person holds a candle during a gathering in Strasbourg January 7, 2015, REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman holds a placard in front of the French embassy in Rome January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman holds a placard at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People hold placards in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin Januamore
A woman places candles next to flowers during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 20more
French and European flags fly at half-mast outside the National Assembly in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacmore
