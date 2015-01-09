版本:
Vigils after Paris attack

Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Manhattan, New York, January 7, 2015. Sign reads "I am Charlie". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Manhattan, New York, January 7, 2015. Sign reads "I am Charlie". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A person holds a pen, symbolizing freedom of speech, as lights on the Eiffel Tower start to dim before switching off for five minutes January 8, 2015 in tribute to journalists of the weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo after a shooting at their offices. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
A person holds a pen, symbolizing freedom of speech, as lights on the Eiffel Tower start to dim before switching off for five minutes January 8, 2015 in tribute to journalists of the weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo after a shooting at their offices. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People place placards reading "I am Charlie", cartoons and candles in front of the Love monument as a tribute to victims in St Julian's, outside Valletta, Malta, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
People place placards reading "I am Charlie", cartoons and candles in front of the Love monument as a tribute to victims in St Julian's, outside Valletta, Malta, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Placards reading "I am Charlie" and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy in Zagreb January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Placards reading "I am Charlie" and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy in Zagreb January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman holds a placard that reads, I am Charlie, during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A woman holds a placard that reads, I am Charlie, during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Two pencils left with a note to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, are seen outside the French embassy in London January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Two pencils left with a note to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, are seen outside the French embassy in London January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People leave pens and pencils on a French flag a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo, outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People leave pens and pencils on a French flag a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo, outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (
Pens and pencils are seen near candles at a vigil in Place de Republic in Paris January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Pens and pencils are seen near candles at a vigil in Place de Republic in Paris January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A man wears a pen in a black armband during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo, outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A man wears a pen in a black armband during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo, outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A woman raises a pen during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A woman raises a pen during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People hold up posters, which include Charlie Hebdo Editor Stephane Charbonnier (front), a cartoonist known as Charb, and Jean Cabut (back L), a cartoonist known as Cabu, during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People hold up posters, which include Charlie Hebdo Editor Stephane Charbonnier (front), a cartoonist known as Charb, and Jean Cabut (back L), a cartoonist known as Cabu, during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man places a placard during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A man places a placard during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman is seen with "Not scared" written on her hands as she attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A woman is seen with "Not scared" written on her hands as she attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of City Hall in downtown Montreal, January 7, 2015. Placards read "I am Charlie". REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of City Hall in downtown Montreal, January 7, 2015. Placards read "I am Charlie". REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A placard which reads I am Charlie is pictured as people gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A placard which reads I am Charlie is pictured as people gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People gather to mourn in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People gather to mourn in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A person holds a candle during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A person holds a candle during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People light candles in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People light candles in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman cries during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A woman cries during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A person holds a placard during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A person holds a placard during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate, near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate, near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man places a candle in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A man places a candle in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A person holds a candle during a gathering in Strasbourg January 7, 2015, REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A person holds a candle during a gathering in Strasbourg January 7, 2015, REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman holds a placard in front of the French embassy in Rome January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A woman holds a placard in front of the French embassy in Rome January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman holds a placard at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A woman holds a placard at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People hold placards in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People hold placards in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman places candles next to flowers during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A woman places candles next to flowers during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French and European flags fly at half-mast outside the National Assembly in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
French and European flags fly at half-mast outside the National Assembly in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
