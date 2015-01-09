French hostage sites stormed
Smoke is seen at left as French police special forces launch their assault at a kosher supermarket near the Pomore
A flash of light and smoke appear at the start of the final assault at the scene of a hostage taking at an indmore
Members of the French police special forces take position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermore
French special forces sharp shooters take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage takinmore
French police forcibly stop at gun point young people on a scooter as they arrive near the scene of a hostage more
French police forcibly stop young people on a scooter as they arrive near the scene of a hostage taking at a kmore
Members of the French police special force advance with their equipment on the Paris ring road near the scene more
French intervention police take up position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near Pomore
Members of the French gendarmerie intervention forces arrive at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrialmore
A helicopter with members of the French intervention gendarme forces hover above the scene of a hostage takingmore
French special forces handle arms as they take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage more
French gendarmes stand guard as school children board a bus as they are evacuated near the scene of a hostage more
Helicopters with French intervention forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone inmore
French police stand on the Paris ring road near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastemore
French intervention police are seen at the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket (seen in rear) nemore
Intervention forces arrive inside the perimeter of the complex where a hostage taking situation continues at amore
French special forces take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrmore
A French Army helicopter with intervention forces hovers near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zmore
Journalists work near the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of more
Helicopters with French intervention forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone inmore
下一个
A week in Paris
Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.
Vigils after Paris attack
Scenes from gatherings around the world.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A day without death in Syria
Nobody was reported killed by fighting in Syria on Wednesday, the first day without casualties in three years, after a fierce winter storm hit the region.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.