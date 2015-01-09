Je suis Charlie
A person holds a candle in front a placard which reads "I am Charlie" to pay tribute during a gathering at themore
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, bmore
A man holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" as he attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shootingmore
Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris January 9, 20more
People hold pens during a minute of silence in front of the French Embassy in Copenhagen January 8, 2015, for more
A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shootingmore
A woman sitting with a French national flag with the words "I am Charlie" reacts while paying tribute to the vmore
Placards reading "I am Charlie" and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy more
A makeshift memorial is seen outside the Consulate General of France during a vigil for the victims of an attamore
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly more
A journalist draws a cartoon during a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists tmore
People hold prints reading "I am Charlie" during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmenmore
Candles, pencils, notes and flowers are placed near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo inmore
A person holds an umbrella as others brave heavy rain holding placards reading "I am Charlie", to pay tribute more
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly more
A man holds a placard that reads "I am Charlie" as members of the European Parliament and citizens gather durimore
A man holds a copy of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place dmore
An electronic advertising board displays "Je suis Charlie" (I am Charlie) on the roof of the German Axel Sprinmore
Employees of the Council of Europe hold placards which read "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in frontmore
A woman holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen atmore
Women, with "I am Charlie" written on their foreheads, attend a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shootmore
A person holds a placard with a pencil which reads "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in Strasbourg, Frmore
A woman lights candles to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French wmore
People leave pens and pencils near a French flag during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris omore
A placard which reads "I am Charlie" is pictured as people gather to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting more
A demonstrator holds pencils in tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French satirimore
People hold cards that read "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the officemore
A woman holds up a sign that reads "I am Charlie" during a tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at tmore
Two pencils left with a note to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly nemore
People hold a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo outsmore
A journalist holding a placard and candle takes part in a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nemore
A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shootingmore
People raise pens during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weeklmore
A person holds a pen, symbolizing freedom of speech, as lights on the Eiffel Tower start to dim before switchimore
