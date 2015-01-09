版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 10日 星期六 07:04 BJT

Je suis Charlie

A person holds a candle in front a placard which reads "I am Charlie" to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A person holds a candle in front a placard which reads "I am Charlie" to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Manhattan, New York, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Manhattan, New York, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" as he attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A man holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" as he attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris January 9, 2015. At centre the note reads " I am Charlie and I love you". REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris January 9, 2015. At centre the note reads " I am Charlie and I love you". REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People hold pens during a minute of silence in front of the French Embassy in Copenhagen January 8, 2015, for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. REUTERS/Niels Ahlmann Olesen/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People hold pens during a minute of silence in front of the French Embassy in Copenhagen January 8, 2015, for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. REUTERS/Niels Ahlmann Olesen/Scanpix Denmark
A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman sitting with a French national flag with the words "I am Charlie" reacts while paying tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the Liberty Square in Taipei, Taipei, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
A woman sitting with a French national flag with the words "I am Charlie" reacts while paying tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the Liberty Square in Taipei, Taipei, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Placards reading "I am Charlie" and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Placards reading "I am Charlie" and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A makeshift memorial is seen outside the Consulate General of France during a vigil for the victims of an attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in San Francisco, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A makeshift memorial is seen outside the Consulate General of France during a vigil for the victims of an attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in San Francisco, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A journalist draws a cartoon during a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists to pay tribute to victims of the shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
A journalist draws a cartoon during a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists to pay tribute to victims of the shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People hold prints reading "I am Charlie" during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Kennedy Park in Lima, Peru, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People hold prints reading "I am Charlie" during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Kennedy Park in Lima, Peru, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Candles, pencils, notes and flowers are placed near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Candles, pencils, notes and flowers are placed near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A person holds an umbrella as others brave heavy rain holding placards reading "I am Charlie", to pay tribute to victims during a vigil in Frankfurt, Germany, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
A person holds an umbrella as others brave heavy rain holding placards reading "I am Charlie", to pay tribute to victims during a vigil in Frankfurt, Germany, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man holds a placard that reads "I am Charlie" as members of the European Parliament and citizens gather during a minute of silence for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in front of the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A man holds a placard that reads "I am Charlie" as members of the European Parliament and citizens gather during a minute of silence for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in front of the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man holds a copy of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of the magazine. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A man holds a copy of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of the magazine. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An electronic advertising board displays "Je suis Charlie" (I am Charlie) on the roof of the German Axel Springer publishing group headquarters in Berlin, Germany, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
An electronic advertising board displays "Je suis Charlie" (I am Charlie) on the roof of the German Axel Springer publishing group headquarters in Berlin, Germany, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Employees of the Council of Europe hold placards which read "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in front of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Employees of the Council of Europe hold placards which read "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in front of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris in front of the French embassy in Rome, Italy, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
A woman holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris in front of the French embassy in Rome, Italy, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Women, with "I am Charlie" written on their foreheads, attend a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Women, with "I am Charlie" written on their foreheads, attend a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A person holds a placard with a pencil which reads "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in Strasbourg, France, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A person holds a placard with a pencil which reads "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in Strasbourg, France, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman lights candles to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the financial Central district in Hong Kong January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
A woman lights candles to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the financial Central district in Hong Kong January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People leave pens and pencils near a French flag during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People leave pens and pencils near a French flag during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A placard which reads "I am Charlie" is pictured as people gather to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A placard which reads "I am Charlie" is pictured as people gather to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A demonstrator holds pencils in tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, during a demonstration organized by the NGO Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) in Niteroi, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
A demonstrator holds pencils in tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, during a demonstration organized by the NGO Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) in Niteroi, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People hold cards that read "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a memorial ceremony organized by local representatives of Union des Frances de L'Etranger, in Shanghai, China, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
People hold cards that read "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a memorial ceremony organized by local representatives of Union des Frances de L'Etranger, in Shanghai, China, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman holds up a sign that reads "I am Charlie" during a tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at France's embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A woman holds up a sign that reads "I am Charlie" during a tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at France's embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Two pencils left with a note to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, are seen outside the French embassy in London January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Two pencils left with a note to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, are seen outside the French embassy in London January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People hold a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People hold a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A journalist holding a placard and candle takes part in a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists to pay tribute to the victims of the shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
A journalist holding a placard and candle takes part in a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists to pay tribute to the victims of the shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People raise pens during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
People raise pens during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A person holds a pen, symbolizing freedom of speech, as lights on the Eiffel Tower start to dim before switching off for five minutes January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
A person holds a pen, symbolizing freedom of speech, as lights on the Eiffel Tower start to dim before switching off for five minutes January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
