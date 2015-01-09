Photos of the week
Firefighters work to put out the fire of a storage oil tank at the port of Es Sider in Ras Lanuf, Libya, Decemmore
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdomore
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as he holds the gmore
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks onmore
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, Jamore
Members of the press, including NBC's Evan Dixon, face the blowing snow caused by Marine One as it landed on tmore
A Syrian refugee boy reacts as he stands barefoot on snow outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bemore
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment pays his respects during a memorial for Specialist Wyatt Martin amore
A protester, holding a Bahraini flag, confronts a riot police armoured personnel carrier in an attempt to stopmore
From right to left; Jeff Delmay, Todd Delmay, Karla Arguello and Catherina Pareto kiss after the same-sex coupmore
French special intervention police conduct a house-to-house search in Longpont, northeast of Paris, January 8,more
A demonstrator embraces Gwen Carr (R), whose son Eric Garner was killed after a policeman put him in a chokehomore
A mother (C) of a victim cries at the location where people were killed in a stampede incident during a New Yemore
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene hold their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabrielmore
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beimore
Visitors use kaleidoscopes which are displayed with ice sculptures ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice more
A man walks past the ice-covered Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain, in frigid temperatures in Bryant Parmore
Stefan Kraft from Austria soars through the air during the first round for the final jumping of the 63rd four-more
Indonesian Navy frogmen and underwater demolition unit personnel on a boat carrying bodies from AirAsia flightmore
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regimore
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo comforts his mother Matilda outside the St. Ignatius Loyola Church after funeramore
Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015.Rmore
Simon Ammann from Switzerland crashes during the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament imore
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Kamore
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian protester during clashes following a protest against the nearby Jewish smore
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt lies on a stretcher and is covered with a blanket during his hearmore
An Afghan man kicks a poster of Pakistani religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a demonstration againsmore
A tug illumnates the cargo ship Hoegh Osaka as it lies on its side after running aground in the Solent estuarymore
Toyota driver Alejandro Yacopini of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa more
A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an more
Sumatran tiger cubs and their parents walk around their enclosure at London Zoo in London, January 5, 2015. REmore
Charles Martinez looks over the partially frozen Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline, January 5, 2015. REUTEmore
Amateur contestants (L-R) Phil Bailey, John Hindle and Eren Emir pose in telephone booths during the annual Eumore
A door rests on the floor of a tent that has been dismantled as part of areas being demolished on the massive more
