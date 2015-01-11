版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 11日 星期日 12:16 BJT

SpaceX rocket launch

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket blasted off, but narrowly failed a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rockemore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket blasted off, but narrowly failed a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
1 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
2 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
3 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
4 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
5 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
6 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Smore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
7 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Smore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
8 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan
Close
9 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan
Close
10 / 11
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Je suis Charlie

Je suis Charlie

下一个

Je suis Charlie

Je suis Charlie

Scenes from gatherings around the world.

2015年 1月 10日
French hostage sites stormed

French hostage sites stormed

Our latest photos from the two hostage incidents.

2015年 1月 10日
A week in Paris

A week in Paris

Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.

2015年 1月 10日
Vigils after Paris attack

Vigils after Paris attack

Scenes from gatherings around the world.

2015年 1月 9日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐