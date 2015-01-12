Paris unity march
People hold panels to create the eyes of late Charlie Hebdo editor Stephane Charbonnier as hundreds of thousanmore
French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by Heads of state as they attend the solidarity march in the more
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in more
French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux (R) and cartoonist Luz (L) take part with family members anmore
Citizens carrying a giant cardboard pencil reading Not Afraid take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French cmore
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streetsmore
(L-R) Jean Louis Borloo, former head of the Union Democratic Independant political party, French Social Affairmore
Citizens carrying a placard reading Coward, Chicken, Yellow-Belly (top) and They, didn't hide. They they did nmore
Citizens carrying a banner which reads, We're all French today take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French more
Paris Mosque rector Dalil Boubakeur, French political, religious and personalites take part in a solidarity mamore
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streetsmore
People holding a poster reading Quick more democracy everywhere against barbarism take part in a solidarity mamore
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas takes part with dozens of foreign leaders in a solidarity march in the strmore
People hold placards which read I am Charlie as they take part in a solidarity march in the streets of Paris more
A general view shows hundreds of thousands of French citizens taking part in a solidarity march in the streetsmore
French columnist for Charlie Hebdo Patrick Pelloux (4thL) and cartoonist Luz (2ndL) take part with family membmore
Citizens carrying placards reading Charlie it is us and The religions united against the hatred take part in amore
Citizens carrying giant cardboard pencils reading I'm Charlie take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French cmore
Citizens carrying a banner which reads, We are Charlie - Love stronger than the hatred take part in a Hundredsmore
下一个
SpaceX rocket launch
An unmanned SpaceX rocket blasts off, but narrowly fails a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean.
Je suis Charlie
Scenes from gatherings around the world.
French hostage sites stormed
Our latest photos from the two hostage incidents.
A week in Paris
Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.