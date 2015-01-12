Recovering AirAsia
The flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 is transferred to another container at the airbase in Pangkalan Bunmore
Indonesian divers hold the flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 on board the navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh, in more
An Indonesian investigator from the National Transportation Safety Committee hands a cutting tool to a police more
People watch as a section of the tail of AirAsia QZ8501 passenger plane is lifted off a ship and onto the bacmore
The flight data recorder from AirAsia QZ8501 is placed into a container upon its arrival at the airbase in Panmore
An Airbus investigator walks near part of the tail of the AirAsia QZ8501 passenger plane in Kumai Port, near Pmore
A section of the tail of AirAsia Flight QZ8501 passenger plane is seen on the deck of the rescue ship Crest Onmore
The tail of AirAsia QZ8501 passenger plane is lifted onto the deck of the rescue ship Crest Onyx after it was more
The tail of AirAsia QZ8501 passenger plane is seen on the deck of the rescue ship Crest Onyx from an Indonesiamore
Members of the Indonesian navy lift two dead bodies onto the navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh during an operation tomore
Indonesian navy personnel pray on board the navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh during their efforts to lift the tail omore
Debris from AirAsia QZ8501, recovered from the Java Sea, is carried from an Indonesian Search and Rescue (BASmore
Indonesian Navy frogmen and underwater demolition unit personnel on a boat carrying bodies from AirAsia flightmore
The reverse side of debris resembling an aircraft window panel recovered by the Republic of Singapore Navy, Jamore
Indonesian military personnel carry caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501more
Indonesian navy divers prepare operations to lift the tail of AirAsia flight QZ8501 from the Java sea January more
The bodies of AirAsia QZ8501 passengers, recovered from the Java Sea, are lifted off of an Indonesian Search amore
Indonesian police stand near a Beriev Be-200 amphibious plane carrying equipment for Russian rescue teams searmore
Indonesian military personnel sit next to caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight more
Naval personnel carry air balloons into a NC212 aircraft at Juanda airbase in Surabaya, January 8, 2015. REUTEmore
Sailors from the US Navy's USS Fort Worth searching in the Java Sea for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 make preparationmore
Crew members of an Indonesian Air Force NAS 332 Super Puma helicopter look out of the windows during a search more
精选图集
