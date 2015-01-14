Pope Francis visits Asia
A Catholic faithful takes a picture with a mobile phone before Pope Francis arrives to lead mass in Colombo, Jmore
Pope Francis frees a dove in Madhu, Sri Lanka January 14, 2015. Pope Francis visited a former war zone in nortmore
A Catholic faithful prays before Pope Francis arrives in Madhu, Sri Lanka January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandramore
Pope Francis waves to Catholic faithfuls as he arrive in Madhu, Sri Lanka January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandramore
Pope Francis blesses the altar during a mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Catholic faithful prays before Pope Francis' arrival to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefmore
Pope Francis blesses a sick child as he arrives to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Relmore
A boy yawns as schoolchildren dressed as Vatican Swiss guards rehearse outside the Manila Cathedral for the upmore
Pope Francis receives a piece of paper from a Catholic faithful as he arrives to lead mass in Colombo, Januarymore
Pope Francis receives a saffron-colored robe from Hindu Ndu-Kurukkal SivaSri T. Mahadeva during the Interreligmore
A Buddhist monk looks on during the Interreligious Encounter at the Bmich in Colombo on January 13, 2015. REUTmore
Pope Francis wears a saffron-colored robe as he sits with Hindu Ndu-Kurukkal SivaSri T. Mahadeva (R) during thmore
A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithrmore
A girl holds a flag with a Pope Francis picture on it at a roadside while she waits in Colombo, Sri Lanka Janumore
Devotees pray as Pope Francis blesses them during a mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawamore
Pope Francis is greeted as he arrives at the Colombo airport January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A dancer pauses as Pope Francis arrives to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis arrives to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A woman pedals a pedicab past residents installing a welcoming banner for the upcoming papal visit in Manila Jmore
A boy carrying a bag of used plastic passes by a poster addressed to Pope Francis at a slum area in Quezon citmore
